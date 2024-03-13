Hocking Hills area retreat with pool and horse barn can be bought for $1.295 million

A home near Jackson, Ohio, on 52 acres and furnished for use as a vacation rental, has been listed for $1.295 million.

A Jackson, Ohio, retreat on the market comes ready to party.

Outside, the home includes a heated pool; a stocked pond with dock, paddleboard and kayaks; a hot tub; a lighted basketball court; a playground; two fire pits; extensive patio seating and a 14-stall horse barn. And 52 acres to play with.

A Jackson, Ohio-area home used as a vacation rental is listed for $1.295 million.

Inside, on the finished lower level, visitors will find a pool table, foosball table, dart board and air hockey table.

Even the garage gets into the act, with a ping-pong table, a pop-shot basketball game and a Skee-Ball game.

The finished lower-level of a vacation rental near Jackson, Ohio, features a pool table, foosball table and air-hockey table.

The home even comes with a name - "Woodland Lane Retreat."

It also comes with two price tags. It can be rented through VRBO for an average of $798 a night. Or, it can be purchased for $1.295 million, down from its original price last year of $1.45 million.

The garage of a vacation rental home near Jackson, Ohio, has been turned into a playroom.

Built in 1994, the home has recently been used as vacation rental. It is billed on VRBO as an "exclusive retreat" with a "premium 5-star host."

It has "a loyal repeat customer base and the ability to host large groups," said Justin Dill, the Re/Max Town Center agent listing the home.

A recently-listed home built in 1994 near Jackson, Ohio, rents for an average of $798 a month.

The 3,762-square-foot home boasts three-and-a-half bathrooms and six bedrooms including one on the lower level that includes three sets of bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 12.

While the home is comfortably furnished, it is more distinguished by its toys and its site. (The home can be purchased with all its furnishings, Dill said.)

A home listed for sale outside Jackson, Ohio, includes a stocked pond.

Dill described the home as a "serene nature lover's property" that offers "star gazing and "magnificent views from every window." It sits just outside Jackson, about 40 minutes from Hocking Hills and Athens.

