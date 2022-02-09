U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,556.25
    +43.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,599.00
    +257.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,925.00
    +190.50 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.30
    +19.50 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.29
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0180 (-0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    20.62
    -2.24 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3920
    -0.1560 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,953.60
    +324.51 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.05
    -6.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.32
    +55.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Sale of Avatar Hotel Group Portfolio

·3 min read

HWE represents Avatar in disposition of three select service hotels in Texas to Wolfgramm Capital and separate transaction selling development property site

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it has arranged the fee-simple sale of the entire hotel portfolio for Avatar Hotel Group ("Avatar"), comprised of three select service hotels in Texas with 280 rooms in total, to Wolfgramm Capital. Wolfgramm Capital also purchased and assumed Avatar's management company.

In addition, HWE negotiated a separate transaction on behalf of Avatar selling a nearly three-acre development site in Plano, Texas pre-approved for a Home2 Suites development, to another buyer.

An HWE team led by Austin Brooks advised the seller in both transactions. The investment opportunity was initially marketed by HWE as a four-property portfolio but was ultimately awarded to two buyers and split into separate transactions.

The three hotels in the Texas portfolio include the 109-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Waco North built in 2004; the 83-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Marshall built in 2005; and the 88-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dallas South Desoto built in 2007. The development site is just over 2.95 acres and is situated along the President George Bush Turnpike in Plano, Texas.

"HWE conducted a comprehensive marketing process on behalf of Avatar for the three hotels and the development site which garnered substantial interest," notes Austin Brooks, Hodges Ward Elliott. "After a competitive bidding process with multiple offers, we were able to identify separate buyers for these investment opportunities and we're pleased to close the sale of this portfolio as two transactions."

"It was a great experience being a part of the history of these beautiful assets and managing them for the past 5 years," added Frank Tenadu, Managing Partner & VP of Operations for Avatar. "We're particularly grateful and excited about the enormous growth opportunities Wolfgramm Capital brings to our entire team. Austin and the HWE team did an excellent job ensuring a smooth process. He was very professional and dedicated throughout the entire process."

The three recently renovated hotel properties each benefit from highly visible locations near notable demand drivers. The properties are situated within the Texas Triangle, a booming mega region anchored by four major metropolitan areas including San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston. The area has seen a dramatic economic and demographic growth and represents the economic engine of the Southwest U.S. as well as home to over 20 million residents.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:
Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $80 billion of transactions, including $36 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/

Contact: Great Ink – 908-392-0333, Tom Nolan, 329481@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hodges-ward-elliott-brokers-sale-of-avatar-hotel-group-portfolio-301478490.html

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott

Recommended Stories

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Br

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants

    The European Union announced a blueprint on Tuesday to make one-fifth of the world's microchips, saying it was "open for business" to semiconductor giants from Taiwan and other industry leaders. The European Chips Act provides at least €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 in public and private sector capital behind an ambitious plan to effectively double the bloc's chip production, to 20 per cent of the global supply of semiconductors, the tiny processing units that will power the industries of t

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Ford and GM Warn Dealers to Stop Charging So Much for New Cars

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • How Much Lithium Will the World Need? It Depends Who You Ask

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s vital role in electric-vehicle batteries means automakers, miners and investors are racing to figure out how much supply the world will need in the coming years -- and also how much it’s going to get.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s D

  • Exclusive-New York pension fund to divest half its shale companies

    New York's state pension fund will sell $238 million worth of stock and debt it holds across 21 shale oil and gas companies including Chesapeake Energy Corp, Hess Corp and Pioneer Natural Resources, saying they have not shown they are ready to move to a low-emissions economy. However, the fund will keep another 21 shale companies including CNX Resources Corp and EQT Corp according to material reviewed by Reuters from New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees retirement assets.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • India’s startups are showing how to to get remote working right

    India’s startup ecosystem, in the aftermath of two years of the work-from-home phenomenon, could be spearheading a transformation in the country’s job market with easier work culture and better employee policies. Over the weekend, e-commerce company IndiaMART announced its move to a weekly salary disbursal regime—the first Indian company to do so.

  • GSK racks up £1.4bn in COVID sales ahead of consumer health split

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline racked up £1.4bn in COVID-related sales as the company remains on track to split its consumer healthcare business.

  • Sherwin-Williams to invest $324M, add jobs in major expansion of Statesville operations

    State leaders this morning approved incentives for the project, which documents show would create 183 new jobs in Iredell County.

  • Oil prices stable at $90/bbl, Iran supply prospects add pressure

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable around $90 a barrel on Wednesday but the prospect of increased supply from Iran and the United States kept pressure on the market. Brent crude futures edged down 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $90.42 a barrel by 1150 GMT. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal.