Hodie Meats and the Northlake Partners Strike Up Deal to Implement NorthScope ERP Software

Hodie Meats x NorthScope

Hodie Meats x NorthScope

MILL CREEK, Wash., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of opening its further poultry processing facility, Hodie Meats has signed a deal with the Northlake Partners (NLP) to implement NorthScope as the company's ERP software.

As a holistic solution for Hodie Meats, NorthScope's Financial, General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Sales and Inventory functional areas will be implemented. Accompanying the software, the implementation will also include training, configuration, report layout, design and customization, as well as go-live and post go-live support by NLP.

Upon go-live, Hodie Meats will be using NorthScope to support its fresh-in, fresh-out further meat processing business in Georgia.

Discussing Hodie Meats' implementation of NorthScope, NLP Sales Manager, Vince Pluhacek, said, "The team at Hodie Meats was looking for a cohesive system built for the food industry, and we're happy NorthScope can meet their needs by providing the full traceability of their product that is crucial to their business paired with the functionality and flexibility to scale as their business grows."

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

About Hodie Meats: As an all-fresh-meat, USDA-grade facility, Hodie Meats receives processed chicken from area integrators for portion cutting and co-packing custom to each customer's specifications for its national customer base of food service companies, retailers, and processors. Its various further-processing operations range from hand-portioning of fillets, tenders, strips, diced meat, and nuggets to deboning of dark and white meat. With an experienced leadership team of familiar names in the poultry industry, Hodie Meats' company letters stand for Humility, Ownership, Discipline, Integrity, and Excellence - values the company strives to exhibit through its relations with customers, the community and the poultry industry.

Story continues

Contact Information:

Tatum Garino

Communications Manager

tg@thenlp.com



Related Images













Image 1: Hodie Meats x NorthScope









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



