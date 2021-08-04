U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Hodlnaut Announces Tiered Interest Rates, Increases BTC Interest to 7.5% APY

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut, a crypto interest-earning platform based in Singapore, has just announced its revised interest rates. With effect from 9 August 2021, users can earn interest with the new rates and tiers in the crypto asset of their choice from the six supported assets: BTC, DAI, ETH, USDT, USDC, and WBTC.

Previously, Hodlnaut offered an APY of 6.2% for BTC and WBTC, 6.7% for ETH, and 10.5% for USDC, USDT, and DAI. However, the new rates and the introduction of tiers have been updated to reflect the current market conditions.

Depending on the tiers, users can now earn up to 7.5% APY on BTC, WBTC, and ETH, up to 12.7% APY on USDC and USDT, and up to 8.3% APY on DAI. The rates have been adjusted to ensure maximized earning opportunities for users. To view the full tiered interest rates, check out our resourceful guide here.

"We always strive to offer the best experience on our platform for our users. The change in interest rates and the introduction of a tier system is thus necessary in order to maintain the best risk management policies while having our users attain maximized interest rates," said Juntao, CEO and Co-founder of Hodlnaut.

The interest will be calculated at the end of every day and deposited to the user's account every Monday, 5 pm (GMT +8).

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based platform that provides innovative financial services for individual investors who can earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by lending them to vetted institutions. Founded by Bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee in April 2019, Hodlnaut has grown tremendously over the years. The platform now offers up to 12.7% APY on six supported crypto assets: BTC, WBTC, ETH, DAI, USDC, and USDT.

Hodlnaut is a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore). The company aims to become the first regulated entity in Singapore within the crypto lending and borrowing space and is undergoing license application under the Payment Services Act 2019 (by the MAS).

For more information please visit www.hodlnaut.com.

Contact: Sten Ivan, Head of Growth at Hodlnaut, sten@hodlnaut.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hodlnaut-announces-tiered-interest-rates-increases-btc-interest-to-7-5-apy-301347990.html

SOURCE Hodlnaut

