Hoedown Hill in Windsor prepares for January opening: Here's how to get your reservations

WINDSOR — With temperatures finally feeling a bit more like winter, snow guns are ready to go at Northern Colorado's newest (and only) ski and tubing hill.

Construction crews on Tuesday were putting the final finishes on Hoedown Hill, a new outdoor venue that will offer skiing, tubing and snowboarding in Water Valley Co.'s RainDance subdivision in west Windsor. In summer months, it will be the largest outdoor concert venue in Northern Colorado with room for 10,000 to 15,000 concertgoers.

Developer Martin Lind said the $10 million to $12 million project should begin making snow this weekend with opening weekend set in January, if not sooner, depending on weather conditions.

Hoedown Hill has 15 snow guns that can cover the area in a couple hours; two tubing hills with a combined 18 lanes, including The Bushwhacker, which claims to be the longest hill in North America as well as the Greenhorn, a gentler ride for the less daring; 10 skiing/snowboarding runs from bunny hill to black diamond with a vertical drop of 133 feet accessed by canopy-covered service lifts; two terrain parks and ski lessons.

A site map of Hoedown Hill in Windsor

The park began taking reservations in mid-November for use starting Jan. 1.

Windsor may be an unlikely place to find winter skiing, and Hoedown Hill won't have the same vertical drop that runs at Vail or Winter Park might have, but Lind said it brings affordability right in our backyards. "It's probably a $500 savings not having to go to Vail or Winter Park," he said. There's no two-hour drive or battling traffic on Interstate 70 to get to the mountain. "I think it will provide huge access to family fun within a 5-minute drive."

Lind, who grew up in Northern Colorado, drew inspiration for Hoedown Hill from the former Sharktooth ski and tubing hill, which operated in the Greeley area from 1971 to 1986. "We had to bring our own (tractor) tubes, we'd wear blue jeans and those cotton yellow gloves from the old Big R (farm and ranch store) and within 20 minutes you'd be frozen and have to wait another four hours for your parents to pick you up."

For a few dollars a day, a rope tow would haul people back up the hill for as many runs as they wanted. "We wouldn't be doing this if I didn't have those memories," Lind said.

Snowmaking machines are pictured at the new ski and tubing area at Hoedown Hill in Windsor, Colo., on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Windsor developer Martin Lind and his son, Tyler Lind, will open Hoedown Hill, a tubing and ski hill, at the RainDance development.

What started as a tubing hill evolved into a skiing and tubing hill, terrain-based learning park and restaurant that will serve Hoedown Hill and the golf course.

Lind's sons, Tyler and Austin, are both involved in the family business with Tyler handling operations and Austin in construction.

Hoedown Hill may not be a good option for expert backcountry skiers, "but you can get off work and come over and sharpen your skills here," said Tyler. "It's a good place for people who have never skied before to those who have been skiing all their lives."

Tyler and Austin both learned to ski at Wyoming's Snowy Range, which was more laid back than many of Colorado's mountains. "We took a lot of inspiration from that," Tyler said.

Hoedown Hill sits next to the18-hole RainDance National golf course and will soon be home to a hotel and for-rent cottages catering to people who come for more than a day.

Hoedown Hill will be awash in color at night that will be visible from Fort Collins. "We have a sophisticated lighting system where neighbors won’t see" it, Tyler Lind said.

What will it cost to visit Hoedown Hill?

Hoedown Hill's website shows the cost for a two-hour tubing session is $50 Mondays through Thursdays and $60, including tubes, for Friday through Sunday and holidays.

The skiing/snowboarding terrain park costs $60 between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and $80 either 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and holidays. No rentals are available, so bring your own equipment.

There is an additional $13.31 in taxes and fees added to the base cost. The vast majority of the 150 comments on the Windsor Town Watch Facebook page believed the cost was too high.

When they looked at pricing, Martin Lind said they could have gone with the best return on their investment or on peer group pricing. Hoedown Hill is "still the cheapest tubing hill in Northern Colorado," he said.

"In our defense, nothing on this hill is not the best," Tyler Lind said. "If people knew what went into this hill ... we wanted it to be the best."

Martin Lind said they could have built a rope tow for $40,000 but instead invested $2.5 million in covered conveyor belts to get people back to the top of the hill.

An enclosed ski lift is pictured at the new ski and tubing area at Hoedown Hill in Windsor on Tuesday. Windsor developer Martin Lind and his son, Tyler Lind, will open Hoedown Hill, a tubing and ski hill, at the RainDance development.

When will Hoedown Hill be open?

Hoedown Hill plans to open for the season on Jan. 1. Once it opens, it will be open 2-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from 2- 8 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The length of the season will be weather dependent.

Coloradoan reporter Miles Blumhardt contributed to this report.

