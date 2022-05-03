U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.25
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,036.00
    +56.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,118.00
    +45.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.50
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.06
    -1.11 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.30
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0063 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9520
    -0.0440 (-1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -1.63 (-4.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2560
    +0.0072 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9050
    -0.2760 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,488.38
    -68.99 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -2.53 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.68
    -26.87 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

HOF Capital brings in $300M for second early-stage fund

Christine Hall
·2 min read

When you do something well once in venture capital, you want to keep repeating it, and HOF Capital plans to double down on its strategy of focusing on pre-seed through Series A, now with a brand new $300 million fund, its second institutional early-stage fund.

Hisham Elhaddad, Onsi Sawiris and Fady Yacoub co-founded the venture capital firm in 2016 after emigrating to the U.S. from Egypt 11 years ago. Six years later, they have $1.2 billion in assets under management.

They saw Silicon Valley as a “tight-knit circle of insiders that continually got access to the best opportunities,” and wanted to build a firm that could essentially get in the trenches with its portfolio companies.

“We’re a young entrepreneurial team where almost every investment team member has a STEM background, so we speak the same language as the founders we partner with,” Elhaddad told TechCrunch. “We truly roll up our sleeves and help with recruiting, strategy and anything else a founder needs while taking a back-seat from a management perspective and trusting them with leading their companies.”

Six years later, they have $1.2 billion in assets under management. During that time they also amassed a global investor base that now includes 240 enterprises and entrepreneurs. Elhaddad declined to go into details about who the limited partners were for this fund.

Though the firm is industry agnostic, it does gravitate toward areas like fintech, deep learning-enabled software, computational biology, immersive computing, tech-enabled human enhancement and web3. Its portfolio contains companies like Epic Games, Yoco, Looped, Terra and Dapper Labs.

The firm looks for entrepreneurs that have a deep understanding of market opportunities, are competitive — what Elhaddad referred to as “focused on building a defensible moat for their business” — and those that are “doing their life’s work, not another stint on their resume and seek to create impactful generational companies.”

“We always try to imagine what the world will look like in 10 to 20 years, and how tech can create massive positive change,” Elhaddad added. “That’s how we land on the themes that we invest in today. It’s beyond exciting to play a role in areas with unbounded potential for value creation.”

The new fund complements the firm’s ability to follow on in multiple rounds through the lifecycle of the company, from pre-seed to pre-IPO or token listing, one of the things Elhaddad says makes HOF Capital unique.

HOF Capital has made a number of investments already from Fund II, including HitPay (no-code fintech and e-commerce platform), Jambo (web3 super-app), Reframe (digital health app), Teiko Bio (machine learning-enabled precision medicine), Ghost Financial (cash-back credit card for restaurants) and Trace Finance (cryptocurrency-enabled financial products).

The venture slowdown is impacting fundraising for startups of every size, sector

Recommended Stories

  • CI Global, Galaxy Digital Expand ETF Suite With Blockchain and Metaverse Offerings

    The new ETFs will track indexes created by Alerian and Galaxy Digital Holdings.

  • Marathon Digital Kicks Off Miners’ Earnings Season With Focus on Rig Deployment, Funding

    The miner will report its first quarter earnings on Wednesday, followed by its first-ever conference call with analysts and investors.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the fate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410

  • Chegg stock crashes amid 'issues of enrollment, the economy, and now inflation'

    Chegg is in the hot seat again as the education market remains under severe pressure.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Stocks may keep sliding until institutions join retail investors in capitulation, this firm says

    As the Fed meeting looms, strategists are mapping out where they think the S&P 500 is headed next. Sub-4,000 to be sure.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • How will boomers draw down their 401(k) balances?

    Recent studies have found that past generations drew down their financial assets very slowly in retirement, leaving much of their savings untouched throughout old age. This finding always seemed obvious to me, given that older cohorts had lifetime income from defined-benefit plans to cover their spending and could keep their financial assets for late-life medical expenses or bequests. While most households with heads born between 1920 and 1940 had access to a defined-benefit plan, the youngest baby boomers, born in 1965, have almost no access to such plans.

  • Powell wants to get rates closer to neutral. But what’s that? Think between 5% and 6%, former top Fed staffer says

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says interest have to move closer to neutral and maybe beyond. What is that 'neutral 'rate? Closer to 5% than 2%.

  • Euro holds near five-year low as potential Fed hike nears

    The euro held close to a five-year low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday with the Federal Reserve expected to hike rates this week, while traders wait for European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to give clues on her monetary policy plans. The Fed has taken an increasingly aggressive approach to monetary policy as inflation rose at its fastest pace in 40 years, while the ECB has been more cautious. The U.S. central bank is seen raising interest rates by 50 basis points and announce plans to reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Blame Russia for Raytheon's Stalled Sales

    Military equipment maker Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) reported what the Wall Street wizards refer to as a "mixed quarter" last week. This was good enough to send Raytheon's stock price up about 1% on initial review, but not good enough to keep it up. Since Raytheon informed investors of its Q1 2022 results, Raytheon stock has given up its early gains.

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn – live updates

    Russia swerves default as Krelim taps domestic reserves Some creditors have reportedly received overdue bond payments from Russia FTSE 100 falls despite BP profit surge Energy giant posts highest quarterly profit in at least a decade Matthew Lynn: Meghan's Netflix cancellation shows the woke streaming bubble has burst Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter