U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.75
    +59.50 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,924.00
    +386.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,511.50
    +225.75 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.20
    +31.30 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.62
    +1.99 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.30
    +18.30 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    +0.43 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9922
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6030
    -0.0480 (-1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    29.17
    -2.45 (-7.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0046 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6780
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,983.72
    +682.47 (+3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.24
    +18.89 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.53
    +140.77 (+2.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Hoffmann Eitle Launches Firmwide "Fit-For-the-Future" Initiative to Transform IP Service Delivery in Partnership with IP Technology Specialist MaxVal

·3 min read

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffmann Eitle Patent- und Rechtsanwälte PartmbB ("Hoffmann Eitle"), one of Europe's leading IP law firms, today announced that it has selected Symphony, from MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal") as the new Intellectual Property Management System (IPMS) to serve as an integral part of a firmwide transformation initiative "Fit-For-the-Future" ("FFF"). FFF will impact every aspect of the way Hoffmann Eitle attorneys carry out their work and interact with their clients by reimagining the way IP services are delivered. Hoffmann Eitle will be the first European-based IP law firm to use Symphony.

Hoffmann Eitle's clients' needs demand a solution that is flexible, configurable, workflow-driven, and collaborative in nature, yet highly secure. Symphony offers exactly that. Hoffmann Eitle sees Symphony as the keystone to meet its clients' needs today and well into the future.

To succeed in realizing its vision, Hoffmann Eitle needs an IP management solution that is adaptable to changing requirements, as well as a partner who is willing to truly innovate with them. After an exhaustive selection process, MaxVal was chosen to fulfill this role. MaxVal already serves the intellectual property needs of many of the most advanced and innovative corporations and law firms globally, and Hoffmann Eitle saw MaxVal as a natural fit.

"MaxVal are the preeminent IP software and services experts: they're very good at understanding IP data, how to structure it, how to present it, how to analyze it," says Dr. Mark Jones, a partner at Hoffmann Eitle. The platform's "great automation tools" means attorneys will be able to focus on giving advice, and "bringing the right data and decision to the right person at the right time." Symphony will ensure Hoffmann Eitle maintains the firm's hallmark of excellence and reliability, keeping the firm at the forefront of global IP practice.

D. Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal Group, Inc., said, "At MaxVal, we are continually improving what the future looks like for our customers and their stakeholders. When we engaged with Hoffmann Eitle, we discovered that we share the same values. We are delighted that this relationship will strengthen their service delivery capabilities and help them offer the best-in-class experience to their clients through Symphony. We look forward to innovating with them for years to come."

About MaxVal

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email sales@maxval.com for more information.

About Hoffmann Eitle

Hoffmann Eitle is one of the largest IP law firms in Europe with more than 140 patent attorneys and attorneys-at-law with European and national qualifications and various technical backgrounds. The firm offers comprehensive European IP services and competent advice in all technical and legal areas and files in excess of 4,000 patent applications each year. They are also the market leader in EPO opposition work. ( https://www.hoffmanneitle.com/ )

Media contact: 
Kurt Wedel
345902@email4pr.com
+14155339078

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoffmann-eitle-launches-firmwide-fit-for-the-future-initiative-to-transform-ip-service-delivery-in-partnership-with-ip-technology-specialist-maxval-301639236.html

SOURCE MaxVal Group, Inc.; Hoffmann Eitle

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia and AMD Rise on Report Biden Will Further Restrict China Exports

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Supply chain conditions are 'starting to get spotty' for automakers: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer assesses the state of supply chain conditions for auto manufacturers, Tesla's EV delivery figures, and the pricing behind used car prices.

  • Rivian shares jump on backing 2022 production target

    Rivian's positive update came after bigger rival Tesla Inc blamed logistical hurdles for missing market expectations for the number of cars it handed over to customers in the third quarter. Tesla shares closed down 8.6% on Monday, wiping out more than $71 billion from the company's market value in one session, or over $5 billion more than what Rivian has lost this year. With a total of 14,317 vehicles produced so far this year, Rivian has to make more than 10,500 units in the last three months of the year to meet its production target.

  • Why an OPEC+ oil production cut could be less than meets the eye

    OPEC+ is expected to deliver a big oil production cut Wednesday, but such a move may be less than meets the eye.

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • OPEC+ Production Cut Poses New Threat to Biden as Election Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid what would become a 98-day streak of declines, President Joe Biden was quick to take credit in August over one of his most serious political foes: high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Reco

  • Oil Rallies Above $85 as Traders Bet on Potential OPEC+ Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose again following its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsWest Texas Intermediate

  • US Supreme Court Turns Away Biogen's Last Effort To Reinstate Tecfidera Patent

    The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear the case related to reinstating the patent of Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) blockbuster drug Tecfidera. The ruling clears the way for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) to continue marketing its generic version of the drug, launched more than two years ago. The justices turned away Biogen's appeal of a lower court's decision to invalidate the patent. Related: These Stocks Are On The Radar After Biogen-Eisai's Surprising Alzheimer's Trial Win. Biogen sued Mylan, n

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • Apple loses bid to cancel Qualcomm smartphone patent in the U.S. Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's bid to cancel three Qualcomm smartphone patents, part of a dispute that originated back in 2017.

  • Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months

    The miner currently has 140 megawatts of total computing power in its two facilities.

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • Supreme Court won’t hear MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s defamation case

    The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

  • Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN, Seeking $475 Million

    Former President Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against CNN, accusing the network of a smear campaign against him