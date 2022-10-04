Hoffmann Eitle Launches Firmwide "Fit-For-the-Future" Initiative to Transform IP Service Delivery in Partnership with IP Technology Specialist MaxVal

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffmann Eitle Patent- und Rechtsanwälte PartmbB ("Hoffmann Eitle"), one of Europe's leading IP law firms, today announced that it has selected Symphony , from MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal") as the new Intellectual Property Management System (IPMS) to serve as an integral part of a firmwide transformation initiative "Fit-For-the-Future" ("FFF"). FFF will impact every aspect of the way Hoffmann Eitle attorneys carry out their work and interact with their clients by reimagining the way IP services are delivered. Hoffmann Eitle will be the first European-based IP law firm to use Symphony.

Hoffmann Eitle's clients' needs demand a solution that is flexible, configurable, workflow-driven, and collaborative in nature, yet highly secure. Symphony offers exactly that. Hoffmann Eitle sees Symphony as the keystone to meet its clients' needs today and well into the future.

To succeed in realizing its vision, Hoffmann Eitle needs an IP management solution that is adaptable to changing requirements, as well as a partner who is willing to truly innovate with them. After an exhaustive selection process, MaxVal was chosen to fulfill this role. MaxVal already serves the intellectual property needs of many of the most advanced and innovative corporations and law firms globally, and Hoffmann Eitle saw MaxVal as a natural fit.

"MaxVal are the preeminent IP software and services experts: they're very good at understanding IP data, how to structure it, how to present it, how to analyze it," says Dr. Mark Jones, a partner at Hoffmann Eitle. The platform's "great automation tools" means attorneys will be able to focus on giving advice, and "bringing the right data and decision to the right person at the right time." Symphony will ensure Hoffmann Eitle maintains the firm's hallmark of excellence and reliability, keeping the firm at the forefront of global IP practice.

D. Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal Group, Inc., said, "At MaxVal, we are continually improving what the future looks like for our customers and their stakeholders. When we engaged with Hoffmann Eitle, we discovered that we share the same values. We are delighted that this relationship will strengthen their service delivery capabilities and help them offer the best-in-class experience to their clients through Symphony. We look forward to innovating with them for years to come."

About MaxVal

MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled IP solutions provider known for its leading-edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. Visit www.maxval.com or email sales@maxval.com for more information.

About Hoffmann Eitle

Hoffmann Eitle is one of the largest IP law firms in Europe with more than 140 patent attorneys and attorneys-at-law with European and national qualifications and various technical backgrounds. The firm offers comprehensive European IP services and competent advice in all technical and legal areas and files in excess of 4,000 patent applications each year. They are also the market leader in EPO opposition work. ( https://www.hoffmanneitle.com/ )

