Hofmann Trucking celebrating 25 years in business in 2024

Mar. 30—Editor's note: This story and accompanying photo are advertorial content in the 2024 "Community Cheerleaders" special section of The Jamestown Sun. The special section features volunteers in the community.

JAMESTOWN — Hofmann Trucking will celebrate a milestone in 2024, says Curt Waldie, CEO and owner.

Hofmann Trucking was founded on July 1, 1999, by Waldie and the late Larry Lee Hofmann. The business provides over-the-road trucking services and some local truck repairs.

"This year on July 1, 2024, we'll be celebrating 25 years in business," Waldie said.

Hofmann Trucking began with Waldie, Hofmann and three employees and has grown to more than 160 employees in four locations. The business' corporate office is in Jamestown and there are terminal locations in Fargo and Tioga, North Dakota, and Douglas, Wyoming.

Waldie said supporting local communities is important to the business.

"We support most any and every charitable thing around town," he said. "We're always big on helping the local community and the surrounding community. I grew up in Marion, North Dakota, and Larry was from Medina."

Hofmann Trucking provides charitable support to a large area, Waldie said, noting the business encompasses a large area.

"We were happy to be able to support the purchase of the new rural fire truck for the Jamestown Rural Fire Department," he said.

The business also supports organizations that the employees have been associated with, he said.

"Giving back is something our employees enjoy participating in and we're looking at continuing to do more of that, increase that support going forward," he added.

Another charitable organization that the company has supported is Firefighters for Healing, which is based in Minneapolis and provides housing for families of burn victims and firefighters/first responders who are from/live in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and are being cared for at Hennepin Healthcare Burn Center and other Twin Cities hospitals or transported to the level 1 trauma at Hennepin Healthcare or Region's hospital, according to

https://firefightersforhealing.org

. The nonprofit provides 12 suites for those families near the burn center, Wadie said. Firefighters for Healing also offers Camp Red, a summer camp for children with burns.

"Anyone who's burned or has those issues from anywhere in the multiple state area, if you're from North Dakota, you're being flown down there," he said. "They provide housing. It's something we took part in when our son was burned and so it's an organization we've gotten behind."

Waldie says he knows a few other families from Jamestown have also been assisted through Firefighters for Healing. Hofmann Trucking will be working to raise more awareness of that program through truck wraps and other ways, he said.

Hofmann Trucking is looking to the future as it celebrates its milestone this year and wouldn't be where it is without its employees, Waldie said.

"We have several employees that have been there almost the whole time and we couldn't do it without all the hard work of everybody involved," he said.