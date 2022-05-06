U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

Hofseth Biocare ASA: CORRECTION: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Hofseth Biocare ASA
Roger Hofseth has today, 6 May 2022, bought 45,000 shares at an average price of NOK 3.7764 per share. Roger Hofseth is CEO and primary insider of Hofseth BioCare ASA. After the transaction, Mr. Hofseth owns 200,000 shares privately and 51,500,000 shares through his a wholly owned company RH Industri AS, totalling 51,700,000 shares and corresponding to 14.45 % of the outstanding shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

