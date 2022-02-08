Hofseth Biocare ASA: HOFSETH BIOCARE SECURES INNOVATION AWARD FOR MEDICAL NUTRITION

Hofseth BioCare (HBC) has been named Most Innovative Human Medical Nutrition Ingredients Producer in the ghp Technology Awards announced today.

The award recognises the 15 years’ R&D and wide-ranging applications of the company’s three ingredients: ProGo® bioactive peptides, CalGo® calcium collagen complex, and OmeGo® full spectrum omegas. With 34 clinical studies and patents completed or underway, and 48 health and structure / function claims from US FDA, Health Canada and EFSA, the scientific evidence continues to grow.

What makes HBC different is its ability to convert fresh sashimi-grade salmon byproducts alone into nutritional ingredients to support human health, using a truly circular business model with zero waste. As part of the Hofseth Group, it is the only fully integrated, sustainable (carbon-neutral by 2025) salmon business devoted to human nutrition and wellbeing.

A safe, patented enzymatic hydrolysis process is used to gently extract the ingredients from fresh salmon offcuts. Importantly, this means the ingredients are subject to minimal processing with no additives, antibiotics or GMO.

Dr. Tanja Schaffer, Executive Vice President, Global Ingredients at HBC commented: “We are delighted to be recognised as the Most Innovative Human Medical Nutrition Producer 2021 by ghp. Our products are the most sustainable and traceable marine ingredients available globally. We believe their potential is amplified through our innovative research platform, which can identify new health benefits from marine ingredients with proven commerical significance”.

About Hofseth BioCare ASA

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral pharmaceutical lead program to treat inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as clinical work in COVID. Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis) and using peptide fractions of salmon protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as 'ProGo') as a Medical Food to help treat age- related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Palo Alto and Tokyo.



