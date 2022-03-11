U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Hofseth Biocare ASA: HOFSETH BIOCARE AWARDED BEST SUSTAINABLE BIOTECH COMPANY 2022 ACCOLADE

Hofseth Biocare ASA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • HOFBF
Hofseth Biocare ASA
Hofseth Biocare ASA

Hofseth BioCare (HBC) has been named Best Sustainable Biotech Company 2022 in the Global Health & Pharma Biotechnology Awards. The award is in recognition of HBC’s 15 years of pioneering research and product development, ground-breaking healthcare innovation and truly circular, zero waste business model. HBC is the only fully integrated, sustainable salmon business devoted to the enhancement and advancement of human nutrition and wellbeing.

A global leader in marine lipid and peptide research, HBC uses patent-protected hydrolysis technology to convert fresh sashimi-grade salmon byproducts into nutritional ingredients to support human health. Through this gentle enzymatic hydrolysis process, HBC preserves the quality of the lipids, proteins, lipo-proteins and calcium/collagen from fresh salmon off-cuts to produce three ingredients: ProGo® bioactive peptides, CalGo® calcium collagen complex, and OmeGo® full spectrum omegas. Thanks to their unique antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, these ingredients have earned clinically-proven, never-before-seen health claims and US FDA, Health Canada and EFSA approval.

“We’re proud to see our sustainable approach to research, technology and human nutrition recognised through these prestigious awards,” comments Dr Crawford Currie, Head of Medical R&D at HBC. “We look forward to the future, as we continue to build on our core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability.”

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral pharmaceutical lead program to treat inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils. Preclinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as clinical work in COVID. Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis) and using peptide fractions of salmon protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as 'ProGo') as a Medical Food to help treat age- related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts.

Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Palo Alto and Tokyo.

For further information on HBC, please contact:
Dr. Crawford Currie, Head of Medical R&D
Email: cc@hofsethbiocare.com


