Hofseth Biocare ASA: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE

Ødegård Prosjekt AS, a wholly owned company of Jon Olav Ødegård has today, 30 December 2022, bought 70,000 shares at an average price of NOK 2.91 per share. Jon Olav Ødegård is CEO and primary insider of Hofseth BioCare ASA.

After the transaction, Ødegård Prosjekt AS holds 2,964,039 shares, including 860,000 shares held indirectly through ownership in Brilliant Invest AS. Mr. Ødegård also holds 1,000,000 share options, totalling 4,034,039 shares and share options corresponding to approx. 1.0 % of the outstanding shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO of Hofseth BioCare ASA, at the date and time as set out above.

