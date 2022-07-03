U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.50 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0087 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1900
    -0.5380 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,228.11
    -105.84 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.38 (-1.73%)
     

Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hofseth Biocare ASA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HOFBF
Hofseth Biocare ASA
Hofseth Biocare ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANOTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

(Ålesund, 3 July 2022) Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Hofseth Biocare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") published on 1 July 2022 regarding a contemplated private placement.

The Company hereby announces that it has allocated 35,490,000 new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") in a private placement (the "Private Placement") at a subscription price of NOK 4.00 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price"), thereby raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 141 million. The Private Placement was oversubscribed on the time of completion.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes. The Company is also in the process of securing more fresh salmon raw material off-cuts from nearby external sources to enable the factory at Midsund to operate above 80% capacity utilization at all times. The increase in demand for HBC’s human grade ingredients made from salmon by-products over the past 12 months has increased meaningfully from both the Petcare and nutraceutical channels. There is now a strong pipeline building for which more consistent raw materials input is required.

Notification of allotment of the Offer Shares including settlement instructions will be sent to the applicants through a notification from the Company on or about 4 July 2022. The Offer Shares will be settled towards the investors in the Private Placement as soon as practicable after full payment has been received and the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Offer Shares allocated in the Private Placement will be settled partially through cash payment and partially through conversion of debt and outstanding trade credits (a total of NOK 71,200,760).

In order to increase the share capital pertaining to the Private Placement, the Company's board of directors has resolved to issue 35,490,000 new shares in the Company pursuant to the authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting on 29 April 2022. As disclosed in the stock exchange notice from 1 July 2022, the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has been divided into two separate resolutions, pursuant to which Aqua-Spark will pay for shares allocated to it within 24 July 2022. Consequently, the share capital of the Company will be increased with NOK 354,900. Following registration of the two resolutions to increase the share capital, the Company will have 393,321,030 shares outstanding, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

Completion of the Private Placement remains subject to payment of all share deposits and registration with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises of the share capital increase in the Company pertaining to the Private Placement.

When resolving the issuance of the Offer Shares in the Private Placement, the Company's board of directors considered the structure of the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Oslo Børs' Circular no. 2/2014 and is of the opinion that it was in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through the Private Placement. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company was able to raise equity efficiently, with no discount to the current trading price, at a lower cost and with a significantly lower risk compared to a rights issue. Further, the Offer Price was fixed to a premium towards the prevailing market price of the Company's shares. Based on the foregoing, it is not planned to conduct a subsequent repair issue directed towards shareholders not participating in the Private Placement. As a consequence of the Private Placement structure, the shareholders' preferential rights were deviated from.

Advokatfirmaet CLP DA acts as Norwegian legal counsel in connection with the Private Placement.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO at HBC
Phone: +47 936 32 966
E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

James Berger, CCO at HBC
Phone: +41 79 950 1034
E-mail: jb@hofsethbiocare.no

About HBC:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health ingredient supplier and an incubator for new pharmaceutical drug leads. Research is ongoing to identify the individual elements within its ingredients that modulate inflammation and the immune response with pre-clinical studies ongoing in multiple clinics and university research labs. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are focused on developing an oral treatment for inflammatory disease driven by eosinophils (a type of white blood cell). Clinical trial work with the oil is ongoing to ameliorate lung inflammation in eosinophilic asthma and COPD ("smokers lung") as well as in COVID. Other leads are focused on the protection of the Gastro-Intestinal (GI) system against inflammation (including ulcerative colitis and the orphan condition necrotising enterocolitis) and using peptide fractions of salmon protein hydrolysate (SPH also known as 'ProGo') as a Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and as a treatment for Iron Deficiency Anemia.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of the lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Ningbo, New Jersey and Palo Alto.

HBC is listed on Oslo Børs with ticker "HBC". More information about HBC at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare.

This information was considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange announcement was published by Jon Olav Ødegård, Chief Financial Officer, on the time and date provided.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 crushed tech stocks that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Tesla Q2 deliveries hit by China shutdowns; says June was best month ever

    Tesla released its Q2 production and delivery figures, which came roughly inline with street estimates. Tesla produced 258,580 vehicles and delivered 254,695 vehicles in Q2. Deliveries, which the industry looks at closely as a proxy for sales, were expected to be in the 250K range, after estimates had been knocked down by Wall Street analysts over the past few weeks over concerns from COVID shutdowns in China.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has gotten off to a brutal start in the first half of 2022. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index has slid a staggering 29% during that stretch. With a decline of roughly 7% this year, Berkshire Hathaway stock has held up significantly better than the market at large, but Warren Buffett's company has stocks in its portfolio that have recorded dramatic losses amid current market pressures.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    This has been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street and investors in the past half-century. In terms of peak-to-trough decline, the benchmark S&P 500 and growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite have tumbled as much as 24% and 34%, respectively. While bear markets can, undoubtedly, cause fear and test the resolve of investors, they're also a proven opportunity to buy game-changing businesses at a discount.

  • Kate Hudson, 43, poses topless on Instagram while sipping her morning coffee: 'Sun's out'

    The "Truth Be Told" actress previously spoke to Yahoo Life about taking time for self care, which can include just a few quiet moments.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Retirees can rest easy owning these passive income powerhouses, which range in yield between 1.9% and 7.6%.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Technology stocks have taken it on the chin lately as some investors have left the sector looking for seemingly safer bets. Here's why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two tech stocks perfectly positioned in the AI space. You may think of Amazon as an e-commerce company, but one of the driving forces behind the company's online store is artificial intelligence.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) by...

  • Day N Vegas 2022 Cancelled

    It would have been headlined by SZA, J. Cole, and Travis Scott making first festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy. Day N Vegas 2022 Cancelled Wren Graves

  • Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas

    Lindsay Lohan surprises fans by announcing her marriage to Bader Shammas. See the "Freaky Friday" star's touching Instagram tribute on her 36th birthday!

  • 3 Top Chip Stocks to Supplement Your Nvidia and AMD Position

    The semiconductor industry is seemingly in a tailspin, but there's extreme value to be had out there.

  • Celsius Customers Are Losing Hope for Their Locked-Up Crypto

    It has been three weeks since crypto lender Celsius Network LLC took the drastic step of halting customers’ withdrawals. Alla Driksne says she has six figures worth of bitcoin and ethereum—her life savings—tied up in a Celsius account. On June 12, a Sunday, the company said it had paused customer withdrawals, saying it needed “to stabilize liquidity and operations.”

  • Yields Are Above 8%. It’s Time to Get Excited About Income Investing.

    Our latest guide to income investing explores opportunities in categories ranging from junk bonds to TIPS and REITs.

  • Tesla loses $440m as Elon Musk's Bitcoin bet sours

    Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing a $440m (£363.5m) writedown on its Bitcoin holdings after a spectacular slump in the digital currency’s value.

  • If You've Got Time, These Three Dividend Aristocrats Should Pay Off

    If you're an investor with long time horizon, then you should meet these three high-growth Dividend Aristocrats. Dividend Aristocrats, as a reminder, are a group of 65 stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have each raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Roper Technologies is a specialized industrial company that manufactures products such as medical and scientific imaging equipment, pumps, and material analysis equipment.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 23 Stocks Expect 109%-370% Growth

    With tech stocks like Nvidia out of favor, chemicals and oil stock dominate this list of growth stocks eyeing 109%-370% gains.

  • Chinese Developer Shimao Fails to Pay $1 Billion Dollar Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. said it didn’t pay a $1 billion dollar note that matured Sunday, adding to a record year of offshore-bond delinquencies in the sector.Most Read from BloombergUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&ACrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Re

  • How to Minimize Your Heirs’ Tax Burden on Inherited IRAs and 401(k)s

    Equal isn’t always equal when parents leave retirement accounts to adult children with big differences in income. But financial pros say there are some solutions to consider.

  • Altria’s Dividend Yield Spiked After Juul Ban. The Payout Looks Secure.

    Altria's dividend yield spiked after the FDA banned Juul vape products, but analysts say the payout seems secure.

  • Which ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Face the Most Upside?

    As the painful first half of 2022 ends, many income investors are hoping for some sort of relief. Many dividend stocks have seen their yields creep subtly higher in recent months as their share prices slowly trended lower. For income investors, the current environment has been quite hostile to dip-buyers. We've suffered quite a few short-lived bear market bounces this year. Many more are sure to follow. Though the likelihood of a V-shaped recovery is diminishing with every swift move lower, ther