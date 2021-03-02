U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.43
    -5.39 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,564.08
    +28.57 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,491.87
    -96.96 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.10
    -28.22 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.92
    +0.28 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.80
    +12.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    26.83
    +0.15 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2092
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4120
    -0.0340 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3972
    +0.0052 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7230
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,855.46
    -1,192.27 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.58
    -27.07 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,613.75
    +25.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

'Hogwarts Legacy' may allow players to create transgender characters

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming game set in the Harry Potter universe, will reportedly enable players to create a transgender character. According to Bloomberg, they'll be able to select a body type and voice (masculine or feminine) that aren't locked to a specific gender. The player can decide into which dormitory their character is placed, witch or wizard, which will determine how other characters address them.

Such custom character creation options are becoming increasingly common in games, with Cyberpunk 2077 a particularly notable example. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, the news comes in the wake of comments from Harry Potter author JK Rowling that were widely perceived as transphobic. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, the stars of the Harry Potter movies, denounced Rowling's remarks, which also reportedly troubled some of Hogwarts Legacy's developers.

Some members of the development team at Avalanche Software are trying to make the open-world RPG as inclusive as possible in the wake of Rowling's comments, Bloomberg reports. Along with the customization options, they are said to have made a case for adding a trans character. In a Q&A on the Hogwarts Legacy website, Avalanche says that Rowling "is not directly involved in the creation of the game."

Hogwarts Legacy was originally scheduled for a 2021 release date. However, Avalanche and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have pushed it back to 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Pokemon Go' on HoloLens 2 is a glimpse at the future of AR gaming

    Niantic brought Pokemon Go to the HoloLens 2 to show off the full power of Microsoft Mesh AR.

  • The CPU from Apple's iMac G3 is powering NASA's Perseverance rover

    When NASA's Perseverance guided itself to the surface of Mars on February 18th, it did so with the help of the same processor that powered the 1998 iMac G3.

  • Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual collaboration to all

    Microsoft wants to make virtual collaboration accessible to everyone with Mesh.

  • 'It Takes Two' turns a good platformer into a saccharine romcom

    Am I supposed to be rooting for these parents to get divorced?

  • DJI officially unveils its cinematic FPV drone

    The $1,299 drone works with DJI FPV Goggles V2 and offers 4K 60 fps video capture.

  • Google revamps Chrome profiles to make switching easier

    Google's latest Chrome update revamps profiles to make it easier for multiple users to identify and switch between their accounts on the web browser.

  • Insect-like drones can take a beating and keep flying

    Researchers have built drones whose insect-like agility and toughness helps them fly through tight spaces — and take some punishment, too.

  • Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones are $80 off right now

    Bose 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are down to $299 at Amazon.

  • SoundCloud's listener-based royalties promise better pay for indie artists

    SoundCloud is switching to 'fan-powered' royalties that pay artists based on the music you listen to, potentially helping indie musicians.

  • Our favorite shows, audiobooks and music to fall asleep to

    Here's a list of Engadget's favorite media to fall asleep to.

  • Parabol raises $8M after reaching 100,000 users of its agile meeting software

    This morning Parabol, a startup that provides retrospective meeting software to agile development teams, announced that it has closed an $8 million Series A. Microsoft's venture capital arm, M12, led the deal. TechCrunch caught up with Parabol CEO Jordan Husney to talk about the round, and his company. While the startup is still young, the answer appears to be no – adding to our general sentiment that the software market is even larger than we perhaps thought.

  • James scores 19 in 1,300th regular-season game in Lakers win

    The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead in their first meeting against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron James scored 19 points in his 1,300th regular-season appearance as the Lakers routed the Warriors 117-91. The Lakers were up 20 at the end of the first quarter and had a 73-44 lead at halftime.

  • Disney+ Subscriptions Are Growing Beyond Expectations, Thanks To Adults With No Kids At Home: CEO

    Subscriptions for the Disney+ streaming service have grown beyond expectations thanks to surprisingly strong interest from adults who do not have kids at home, Reuters reported Monday, citing Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek. What Happened: At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Monday, Chapek reportedly said that Disney+ subscriptions worldwide were 94.9 million as of Jan. 2, and 50% of those customers lived in households without children. “When 50% of the people in Disney+ don’t have kids, you really have the opportunity now to think much more broadly about the nature of your content,” the Reuters report quoted Chapek as saying. The CEO added that Disney did not realize the non-family appeal that a service like Disney+ would have. See also: How to Buy Disney Stock Disney+, the exclusive streaming home for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, was launched in November 2019. Last month, the streaming service announced the launch of the Star brand in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Western Europe. Star is an adult-oriented streaming service included with Disney+. Popular shows like “Family Guy,” and “Ugly Betty” are among the programs making their Disney+ debut. See Also: Apple Has 'No Excuse' To Be Trailing In SVOD Space, Netflix Co-Founder Says While Praising Disney Why It Matters: Online streaming services have seen huge demand due to the closure of theaters and people being forced to stay at home due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Subscription video-on-demand platforms, including Disney+ and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) now boast of having millions of subscribers globally. The launch of Star could play a major role in Disney’s international streaming growth. The company wants to hit 300 million to 350 million subscribers globally by 2024. Read Next: Netflix, Disney Lead the SVOD Pack in Dominating at Golden Globes 2021 Price Movement: Disney shares closed 3.1% higher on Monday at $194.98 and added another 0.5% in the after-hours session. Photo courtesy: The Walt Disney Company See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNetflix, Disney Lead The SVOD Pack In Dominating At Golden Globes 2021Apple And Kia Electric Vehicle Talks Haven't Fallen Apart, Report Says© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • T.I. Will Not Appear in ‘Ant-Man 3’

    Rapper T.I. will not be returning for the third installment of Marvel’s “Ant-Man” franchise, Variety has confirmed. The performer, whose off-stage name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., previously played a supporting role in a comedic crew of men assisting Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, the titular hero of the past two films. Insiders close to the Disney […]

  • Twitch backtracks after outcry for using 'gender neutral' term 'womxn'

    The streaming platform said it had changed its spelling of "women" to be more gender neutral.

  • Cats Don’t Dance should have kicked off a golden age of Warner Bros. animation

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With Raya And The Last Dragon, the new SpongeBob movie, and the half-cartoon Tom And Jerry all available this week, we’re looking back on some of the most under-appreciated family-friendly animation.

  • Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value Doubted Due to ESG, Tighter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is nursing losses after its worst weekly plunge in almost a year and on one view its longer term outlook could be even worse because of environmental concerns and tightening regulations.The sheer amount of energy needed to mine Bitcoin and the prospect that governments will create more obstacles for the largest cryptocurrency point to the token losing “most of its value over time,” BCA Research Inc. said.The expense and slowness of Bitcoin transactions make it “unsuitable as a medium of exchange,” BCA Research Chief Global Strategist Peter Berezin wrote in the report released Friday. In addition, environmental, social and governance-focused funds are likely to shun companies associated with Bitcoin due to the large energy consumption by miners on computer networks.Bitcoin is still up more than five times over the past year, a divisive rally pitting believers in a new asset class against naysayers who see a speculative bubble. Among notable recent developments are Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion purchase of the token. At the same time, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are among those signaling caution.Governments will create more obstacles because they could lose billions of dollars in revenue from seigniorage -- the difference between the face value of money and the cost to produce it -- according to BCA.“Many companies have cozied up to Bitcoin in order to associate themselves with the digital currency’s technological mystique,” BCA’s Berezin added. “As ESG funds start to flee Bitcoin, its price will begin a downward spiral. Stay away.”Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was up 3% to about $46,615 as of 8:13 a.m. in London on Monday. That leaves it well off the record high of $58,350 set just over a week ago.Other commentators remain bullish on the outlook for digital currencies. While there are many risks, Bitcoin is at a tipping point and we may be “at the start of massive transformation of cryptocurrency into the mainstream,” Citigroup Inc. wrote in a report.The Citi team including Kathleen Boyle highlighted the token’s increased attractiveness for institutional investors and the argument that it can help to hedge inflation risk.Bitcoin Is Red Hot. Can It Ever Be Green?: QuickTakeIn the shorter term, investment flows into Bitcoin funds may be among the keys to the price outlook. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said inflows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust -- the largest traded crypto fund -- are “ceasing,” and the cash going into other Bitcoin vehicles isn’t “strong enough to prevent an overall slowing in the Bitcoin fund flow impulse.”(Updates with comment from Citigroup from the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can You Mine Ethereum With PlayStation 5? Here's What You Should Know

    Reports of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) mining with Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 5 console are not genuine, Cointelegraph reported Monday. What Happened: A report emanating from GizChina claimed that a Chinese software developer, Yifan Gu, mined ETH using Sony’s latest console. The process reportedly involved overclocking the PS5’s Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) made Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU cards in order to achieve a hash rate of 98.76 megahertz per second. See also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH) However, an included screenshot also contained a QR code, which claimed that the mining rig was a fabrication. The embedded message in Chinese read, “There is no such software,” as per Cointelegraph. ETH traded 8.2% higher at $1,564.75 at press time, while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 4.9% at $48,882.88. Why It Matters: Unlike BTC, which requires highly powerful computers like an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), ETH can be mined with a sufficiently powerful graphics processing unit. Sony’s PS5 is due to launch in China in the second quarter of this year, according to company officials. Strong demand for Sony’s latest consoles during the launch led to the crashing of online stores of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY). Price Action: Sony shares closed 2.15% higher at $108.08 on Monday and fell 0.81% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Nvidia's New Ethereum Mining Chip: What You Need To Know For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Killers Are Advancing At Record Pace This Year: What You Need To KnowWhy Cardano Is Surging Amid Bitcoin-Led Crypto Slump© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Coming 2 America' and 'WandaVision' finale

    The 'WandaVision' season finale is this week, Paramount+ launches with a 'Real World' reunion and Amazon Prime premieres 'Coming 2 America.'

  • Making the Cut Renewed for Season 2; Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott Join Amazon Series as New Judges

    Amazon Prime is returning to the runway, renewing Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s fashion competition series Making the Cut for a second season, which will premiere this summer, TVLine has learned. Additionally, it was announced that supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott will serve as new judges on the upcoming run. Season […]