NEW HOLA is officially established,South America will become a new starting point for globalization

Singapore, Singapore , July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the official news released by Holatrade on July 15, Singapore time, the Singapore Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) has agreed to approve the request for registration of NEW HOLA (UEN: 202225036W). At that time, NEW HOLA will act as a group company for the management and operation of all HOLA global businesses. With the establishment of NEW HOLA, HOLA's business scope will cover: cross-border e-commerce, global digital marketing, cross-border logistics and transportation, blockchain technology development, decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-border payment, exchange, Advertising, social networking, games and other fields.



NEW HOLA





At present, cross-border e-commerce is in the window of innovation and development. With the changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation in various countries, the factors driving the rapid growth of new business forms such as cross-border e-commerce are also changing. Today, global cross-border e-commerce is entering a period of digital transformation of the whole process. At present, the cross-border e-commerce service platform represented by NEW HOLA is building a full-process digital service system such as finance, payment, logistics, customs clearance, and exchange, transforming from a traditional online matching platform to a one-stop digital foreign trade service platform.



At NEW HOLA'S 2022 Mid-Year Shareholders and Investors Conference, Executive Director Alexa said: NEW HOLA'S entry into the South American market is to help South American small and medium-sized e-commerce and personal e-commerce practitioners cope with the current economic uncertainties and risks, and get rid of the low-level same Quality competition, take the road of branding overseas, achieve high-quality development of foreign trade, and speed up the improvement of cross-border e-commerce service industry. At the same time, NEW HOLA will provide full-process cross-border e-commerce services such as information display, transaction services, financial support, and export tax rebates for the further development of SME e-commerce and individual e-commerce practitioners, and accelerate the construction of a cross-border e-commerce ecosystem in South America.



NEW HOLA explores the path of brands in the South American e-commerce market going overseas. We will vigorously develop high value-added links such as R&D and design, expand marketing channels, and expand brand promotion. In order to understand the cultural differences of local consumers, realize customized sales for consumers. To build a cross-border e-commerce brand and enhance the pricing initiative of cross-border e-commerce products in South America, NEW HOLA will select a group of competitive small and medium-sized e-commerce enterprises and individual e-commerce practitioners in Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile, Argentina and other countries , adopt the mode of joint operation. Jointly establish an integrated comprehensive service office including logistics, customs clearance, exchange, tax refund, etc.



Citing data from the World Economic Outlook released by the International Monetary Fund in April this year, global economic growth is expected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. Economic growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023 have been revised down by 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points, respectively, from the January forecast. The Russian-Ukrainian war has sparked a costly humanitarian crisis that needs to be resolved peacefully. At the same time, the economic damage from the conflict will lead to a significant slowdown in global growth and a boost in inflation in 2022. Vulnerable groups in low-income countries have been hit hardest by rapidly rising fuel and food prices.



With the entry of NEW HOLA into the cross-border e-commerce market in South America, the establishment of an integrated service office including logistics, customs clearance, exchange, tax refund, etc. will solve the employment and unemployment problems in Bolivia, Uruguay and other countries to a certain extent. At that time, according to the development of the business, a large number of employees such as salespersons, warehouse managers, drivers, tax refund specialists, logistics personnel, and network docking customer service will be recruited. Alexa, executive director of NEW HOLA, said that actively taking social responsibilities is a must-have professional spirit for every entrepreneur.



In the future planning of NEW HOLA, Hola will set up multiple offices around the world. The offices will serve as group branches to carry out cross-border e-commerce shopping, logistics and transportation, tax rebates, commodity sales and other services around the world.



NEW HOLA insists on serving user value, integrating social responsibility into products and services; promoting technological innovation and cultural heritage, constantly incubating new businesses and exploring new formats, helping all walks of life to upgrade, and promoting the sustainable development of society. Support partners to achieve digital transformation and drive business development.







