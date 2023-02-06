U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,111.14
    -25.34 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,848.95
    -77.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,915.47
    -91.49 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.96
    -23.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.98
    +0.59 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0717
    -0.0080 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6310
    +0.0990 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7990
    +1.6490 (+1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,040.20
    +107.45 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.67
    +4.53 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Holcim US' ECOPact Low-carbon Concrete Selected as Finalist in Next Level Awards Program

·4 min read

  • Company recognized among other construction industry innovators pushing boundaries for advancement in sustainable building materials

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, announced today its ECOPact low-carbon concrete has been selected as one of the top ten finalists for the inaugural CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) Next Level Awards Program. This recognition reinforces the company's ongoing mission to lead with sustainability in all facets of its operations.

Holcim Logo (PRNewsfoto/LafargeHolcim)
Holcim Logo (PRNewsfoto/LafargeHolcim)

ECOPact provides the global construction industry with a versatile new solution to its carbon challenge offering up to 90% lower CO2 emissions compared with standard concrete mix designs. Composed of an innovative mix of supplementary cementitious materials, admixtures technology and construction and demolition waste, the concrete portfolio reduces CO2 footprints and supports a circular economy. As it works to accelerate the transition to a net-zero future, Holcim's ECOPact is leading the way toward durable, high-performance, low-carbon construction.

"At Holcim, we are committed to helping our customers reduce the carbon footprint of their buildings and infrastructure while building better and more with less," said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, North America at Holcim US. "We are honored to be recognized for ECOPact's sustainable contributions and look forward to the important role it will play as we innovate and build progress for people and the planet."

The CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry. Voting for the awards will take place on-site at the show in March.

"We're excited to recognize these innovative construction products that are taking the industry to the next level," said Dana Wuesthoff, CONEXPO-CON/AGG show director. "And March 14-16, it will be in the hands of CONEXPO-CON/AGG attendees to determine the Contractors' Top Choice."

Holcim will be located at Booth C20405 and will have signage on display with voting details. Show attendees can vote on-site to determine the Contractors' Top Choice. Attendees will be able to scan a QR code and vote for their favorite entry.

Finalists were selected by a diverse panel of Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) members. They were judged based on three criteria:

  • Addresses a common industry need in a unique and innovative way.

  • Benefits the industry across multiple applications for industry wide adoption.

  • Positively impacts the safety, sustainability, and workforce of the industry.

ECOPact is just one of many opportunities Holcim has found to manufacture and operate in a more environmentally sound way. The company aims to set the bar high for product innovation, performance and continuous improvement.

About CONEXPO-CON/AGG
CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the largest construction trade show in North America and the premier event that connects professionals from every major construction sector. Held every three years, CONEXPO-CON/AGG takes the construction industry to the next level by helping construction professionals elevate their industry expertise, experience the newest equipment and products through demonstrations and industry-leading education, make new professional connections, and grow their own marketability within the industry. The next CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held March 14-18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on CONEXPO-CON/AGG, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com.

About the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE)
IFPE, the International Fluid Power Exposition, is the leading North American exhibition bringing together the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries. The next IFPE, co-located with CONEXPO-CON/AGG, and located in South Hall, second level, will be held March 14-18, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Holcim
Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including Aggregate Industries, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. www.holcim.us

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

Contact 
Meredith Castro
Holcim US
meredith.castro@holcim.com

Jaylon Brinkley
Pierpont Communications
jbrinkley@piercom.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holcim-us-ecopact-low-carbon-concrete-selected-as-finalist-in-next-level-awards-program-301739591.html

SOURCE Holcim

Recommended Stories

  • Two Intel rivals positioned to dominate the chip industry, report says

    Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.

  • Why McDonald's Doesn't Look Appetizing Right Now

    McDonald's Corp. reported earnings late last month and the shares have weakened. Every time I go out on an errand I pass one or two local McDonald's. I do an unscientific channel check by looking at the number of vehicles in the parking lot and in the drive-up window. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was stalled in November through January and looks like it has turned weaker in February.

  • Could This Be Amazon's Next Big Growth Driver?

    Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently reported earnings results that were underwhelming to investors, but there's one number that stood out -- and it could be a big profit driver in the future. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb.

  • Crude Oil Supply Surge Weighs on Prices

    Crude oil prices have sagged in recent weeks amid a surge in supplies. Some analysts are pointing to an autumn drop in global demand as the culprit. Futures on WTI crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, slid for two straight weeks and closed Friday down more than 8.5% on the year. Prices have been pulled down by a raft of bearish data revealing an excess of global supplies, including in the U.S. where crude stocks have climbed to their highest level since June 2021, according to the Energy Information A

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Earthquake hits Turkey and Syria, Tesla raises Model Y prices, Carlyle names Harvey Schwartz CEO

    Notable business headlines include Turkey and Syria being hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, Tesla raising its Model Y prices by as much as $1,500, and the Carlyle Group choosing Harvey Schwartz as the company’s new CEO.

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Matthew Farrell: I’ll call everybody to attention. Hey, we haven’t been together for a few years. The last number were down here was January of 2020. So it’s been three years. It’s really great to see so many familiar faces in […]

  • Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom

    Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including by U.S. giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday. Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh. "The investments... will enhance the kingdom of Saudi Arabia's position as the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa," Alswaha said at LEAP, an international technology forum taking place in Riyadh.

  • Oil Market Faces Production Issue in 2024, Goldman’s Currie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil will rise back above $100 a barrel this year and may face a serious supply problem in 2024 as spare production capacity runs out, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from Beijin

  • West's new oil sanctions aim to tighten screws on Russia

    The West's latest wave of sanctions on Russian energy exports seeks to hit Moscow harder than its previous moves over the Ukraine war.Moscow will be forced to find new markets for its oil products to preserve revenues that help finance its ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Semiconductor Inspection Company's Growth Soars, But How Long Will It Last?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC), its latest earnings, and how the company's equipment is crucial for the chip manufacturing process. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Consolidated Edison and PPL

    American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Consolidated Edison and PPL have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Putin approves sale of Mercedes-Benz Russian finance arm

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the sale of Mercedes-Benz's local financial services division to Russian car dealer Avtodom, nudging the German automaker closer towards fully offloading its Russian assets. Mercedes-Benz suspended production at its factory in Russia and halted exports to the country last March, and said in October it would fully quit the Russian market, selling stakes in its Russian assets to a local investor. Its exit is part of a exodus of global companies from Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February.

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine. The ban comes along with a price cap agreed by the Group of Seven allied democracies. The goal is allowing Russian diesel to keep flowing to countries like China and India and avoiding a sudden price rise that would hurt consumers worldwide, while reducing the profits funding Moscow's budget and war.

  • Tyson Food Stock Slumps As Beef Price Slide Clips Q1 Earnings

    "We faced some challenges in the first quarter (and) market dynamics and some operational inefficiencies impacted our profitability," said CEO Donnie King.

  • High interest rates and inflation push UK construction sector back to pandemic levels

    Sharp fall in house building sends UK construction output to near three-year low.

  • U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks

    U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for the upcoming season were made even as doubts mounted about demand and price gains for soybeans outstripped corn late last year.

  • Europe bans Russian diesel imports and other refined oil products

    Europe's ban on Russian diesel imports and other refined petroleum products went into effect on Sunday, the latest attempt by the 27-nation bloc to defund Putin's war machine.

  • [Video Enhanced] Monumental Minerals (MNRL.V) Gets a Greenlight from Local Community to Drill in Chile's Lithium Triangle

    February 6, 2023 - TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Monumental Minerals (TSXV:MNRL) (FSE:BE5) (OTC:MNMRF) signed an agreement with the Ayquina-Turi Indigenous Community for “land and exploration ...

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Ride on Fiber Densification

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication - Components industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. ANET, HLIT and TESS are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.