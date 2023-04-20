Holcim US joins the US Department of Energy (DOE) Better Climate Challenge to strengthen its commitment to a net-zero future

Holcim US pledges a minimum net reduction 25 percent CO2 emissions and cement plants powered with 100 percent renewable energy within 10 years

Company leads cement sector in signing onto the DOE program

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green building materials leader Holcim US announced it has joined the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Climate Challenge to drive real-world action that reduces carbon emissions and saves energy. The Chicago-based company is the first cement producer to commit to the DOE program.

Holcim Logo (PRNewsfoto/LafargeHolcim)

Holcim US' involvement in the Better Climate Challenge reflects its ambitious goal to power US operations at 13 cement plants nationwide with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 and to reach net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. For the Better Climate Challenge, which unites organizations across the economy in a pledge to set and achieve notable greenhouse gas reductions across a 10-year period, Holcim restated its renewable energy pledge and committed to reduce CO2 emissions in the US by at least 25 percent by 2033.

"Holcim has worked hard to lower CO2 and find alternative energy sources to replace fossil fuels, but to successfully meet our net-zero goals, it's really not a solo sport," said Michael LeMonds, vice president, ESG and Chief Sustainability Officer. "We're proud to be first in our sector to join the Better Climate Challenge and partner with the Department of Energy and member companies to innovate and identify new opportunities for carbon reduction."

Holcim cement plant states are actively supported by solar and wind power. At its Paulding, Ohio, cement plant, three onsite wind turbines contribute more than 11,529,748 renewable kilowatt hours to the plant's energy needs annually. This eliminates 9,000 tons of CO2 a year. At the Hagerstown, Maryland, facility, a new solar field is generating up to 18,441,610 kilowatt hours of renewable power supplying more than 28 percent of the plant's energy. This will reduce the equivalent of 14,406 tons of CO2 at this plant. All 13 Holcim cement plants will conduct reviews to identify projects that could contribute to meeting goals of the challenge.

Story continues

With grant support from the DOE, Holcim is also investigating the feasibility of using carbon capture utilization storage (CCUS) at cement plants in Portland, Colorado, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

In addition to involvement in the Better Climate Challenge, Holcim US is a continuing partner of the DOE's Better Plants Challenge , sharing facility-level energy data and solutions to help guide other industrial companies with implementing energy solutions in their facilities.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us

Contact

Contact

Lynn Safranek

Holcim US

lynn.safranek@holcim.com

Jaylon Brinkley

Pierpont Communications

jbrinkley@piercom.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holcim-us-joins-the-us-department-of-energy-doe-better-climate-challenge-to-strengthen-its-commitment-to-a-net-zero-future-301803039.html

SOURCE Holcim