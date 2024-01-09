Holcomb announces program to raise awareness on workforce opportunities, training programs

Jan. 8—Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced a statewide workforce development campaign, "One Stop to Start," designed to raise awareness and help connect Hoosiers with existing workforce- and job-related training programs and resources.

The campaign's website, OneStopToStart.IN.Gov, serves as a source for individuals and Indiana employers to learn about workforce and education training programs and grants the state offers, according to a state press release. The site also provides one-on-one assistance for both Hoosiers and employers through a team of navigators who can help simplify the process and make relevant connections. The navigators are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Friday.

The campaign's website introduces the types of careers that are trending in emerging industries such as microelectronics and semiconductors, electric vehicles and mobility systems, smart manufacturing and robotics, and clean and alternative energy production.

One Stop to Start is led by the Governor's Workforce Cabinet and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the Indiana Department of Corrections, IN Vets and the Family and Social Services Administration.

For more information, visit https://OneStopToStart.IN.Gov.