Should You Hold AbbVie (ABBV)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” Q2 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P Index closed the quarter with a gain of 8.7%, which made the first half of the year’s return rose 16%. These gains suggest steady growth, but the reality is much more mixed. Macroeconomic fears still exist in the market. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund highlighted stocks like AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a global pharmaceutical company. On September 8, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stock closed at $149.02 per share. One-month return of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was -2.13%, and its shares gained 4.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has a market capitalization of $263.028 billion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund made the following comment about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) reported mixed first-quarter results, which included disappointing revenue for two important products that are expected to drive new growth for the firm. We believe the source of weakness is temporary and remain bullish on the long-term future for both products."

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 74 hedge fund portfolios held AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) at the end of second quarter which was 75 in the previous quarter.

