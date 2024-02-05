Should You Hold Alphabet (GOOG)?

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, equity markets ended the year on a high note, with the S&P 500 achieving an 11.7% increase. This brought the full-year return to 26.3%. The Fund (Class Y) returned 18.0% for the year, but had a Q4 return of 11.9%, trailing the S&P 500. The fourth quarter's strength can be attributed to the yield curve's downward shift. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund featured stocks such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On February 2, 2024, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $143.54 per share. The one-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was 4.48%, and its shares gained 36.42% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.777 trillion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund stated the following regarding Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was positive during the quarter but had a more modest gain in the fourth quarter following a strong third quarter and as a result, lagged the Technology sector more broadly. Alphabet’s third quarter included solid Search and You Tube results while Cloud growth was a bit softer, growing at 22% year-over-year. Google continues to incorporate AI in its core search businesses. It has been rolled out to a wide number of users across multiple geographies. We will continue to watch how Google adapts AI in its businesses and monitor cloud growth."

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 7th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 163 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of third quarter which was 152 in the previous quarter.

