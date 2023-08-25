Should You Hold Alphabet (GOOG) for the Long Term?

Giverny Capital Asset Management, LLC, an investment management company, recently published its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm's model portfolio appreciated 7.92%, net of fees in the second quarter compared to an 8.74% return for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. Year-to-date, the portfolio returned 14.46% compared to 16.89% for the Index. Since inception, the portfolio generated an annualized performance of 17.4%, net of fees, vs. 20.1% for the Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Giverny Capital Asset Management highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On August 24, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $130.42 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was 0.42%, and its shares gained 10.81% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.639 trillion.

Giverny Capital Asset Management made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"I have believed for a while that we’re better served with a lower weight to the tech giants – we own Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (8.1% of our model portfolio at the end of June) and Meta (5.2%) for a 13.3% exposure, or about half the Index’s weight in the giants. And while Alphabet’s 36% return for the first half and Meta’s 138% return were gratefully received, I’m pleased to report that if we strip out that contribution to our overall return, the other 23 stocks we own, constituting 85% of our portfolio (with cash making up the balance), were up 10.2% on a weighted basis. GCAM owns two of the seven tech mega caps in Alphabet and Meta, and they enjoyed similar rises. As mentioned, Alphabet A&C shares rose 36% while Meta rose 138%. Together, they added 2.38 percentage points to the overall Index return, meaning these seven tech giants cumulatively generated 12.4 percentage points of return, or roughly three-quarters of the Index’s return. Alphabet and Meta combined sport a $2.25 trillion market cap and between them should generate roughly $120 billion of pretax profit this year. That’s a multiple of 19 times pretax profit, a substantial discount to Microsoft and Apple, and an even larger discount to Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla."

Photo by Kai Wenzel on Unsplash

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 152 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of second quarter which was 155 in the previous quarter.

