Should You Hold Antero Resources Corporation (AR)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the mid-cap stocks posted gains after trailing in the previous quarter. Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials were the solid contributors to the fund in the quarter while, energy and utilities detracted from performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) in the Q1 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is an oil and natural gas company. On May 16, 2023, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock closed at $22.02 per share. One-month return of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was -5.00%, and its shares lost 36.72% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a market capitalization of $6.609 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the Appalachian Basin. Overall natural gas storage inventories recently have reached slightly elevated levels, due largely to the milder than average winter experienced across the globe. This dynamic has weighed on benchmark natural gas prices, and in turn has pressured Antero’s stock. Despite these current headwinds, we believe the company’s relatively low-cost operations, strong balance sheet, positive recent productivity trends, and ability to price its production at a premium to benchmark prices should position it well to weather the current choppy environment until the country’s liquified natural gas export capacity increases over the next several years."

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 53 hedge fund portfolios held Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 65 in the previous quarter.

