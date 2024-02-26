Should You Hold Aon plc (AON)?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen Global Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund increased 11.66% gross and 11.36% net, respectively, compared to an 11.03% increase for the MSCI ACW Index. For the full year, the fund returned 32.38% and 30.92%, gross and net of fees, respectively compared to 22.20% for the index. The Portfolio has, net of fees, outperformed by 33bps during the quarter and by 872bps for the full year. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Polen Global Growth Strategy featured stocks like Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a professional service company that provides advice and solutions on risk, retirement, and health. On February 23, 2024, AON PLC (NYSE:AON) stock closed at $315.32 per share. One-month return of AON PLC (NYSE:AON) was 5.67%, and its shares gained 4.21% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AON PLC (NYSE:AON) has a market capitalization of $62.527 billion.

Polen Global Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"AON PLC's (NYSE:AON) stock price underperformed this past quarter following the announcement of the company’s acquisition of NFP, a middle market insurance broker, for $13 billion. Though the deal complements Aon’s current business, it is expected to be dilutive to earnings in the near term, prompting a sell-off in the shares. We will continue to assess the merits of the NFP transaction, but it does not currently change our long-term view of Aon, which we view as a steady, durable, low-teens earnings compounder."

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was held by 57 hedge fund portfolios, up from 48 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

