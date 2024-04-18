Should You Hold Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)?

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Investors Fund” first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund (Class Y) returned 9.63% compared to a 10.56% return for the S&P 500 index. The business remains dedicated to its more than two-decades-old strategy of investing in long-term, competitively advantaged, expanding firms at acceptable valuations, even if market performance has been robust over the past year and valuations have generally returned to earlier highs. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Madison Investors Fund featured stocks like Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is a medical technology company. On April 17, 2024, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) stock closed at $232.21 per share. One-month return of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was -3.89%, and its shares lost 11.34% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has a market capitalization of $67.086 billion.

Madison Investors Fund stated the following regarding Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"At Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), fundamentals continue to be subdued as demand in China remains weak while they also contend with headwinds to margins from persistent inflationary pressure and lower manufacturing utilization required to reduce inventory."

