Should You Hold Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)?

SaltLight Capital Management, an investment management company, released the “SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund” Q4 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -4.78% in the quarter and +3.42% since inception on November 11, 2020. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

SaltLight Capital Management highlighted stocks like Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) is an alternate asset management company. On April 6, 2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) stock closed at $31.62 per share. One-month return of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) was -3.66%, and year-to-date its shares gained 10.29% of their value. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) has a market capitalization of $12.526 billion.

SaltLight Capital Management made the following comment about Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) completed the spin-off transaction that we’ve been talking about for much of 2023. We now own a meaningful position in their ‘asset heavy’ called Brookfield Corporation which is comprised of real assets such as infrastructure, property, renewables, and private equity-related investment into these sectors. Their asset management business has been spun off into a capital-light pure play asset manager where we participate in their fees and carry in their underlying funds. The transaction has yet to show any unlock of value. It’s too early to tell but at the sum of the parts level, we believe it is highly undervalued."

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 0 in the previous quarter.

