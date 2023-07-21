Should You Hold CVS Health Corporation (CVS) for the Long Term?

Coho Partners, an investment advisory firm, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. So far, 2023 was one of the most challenging periods in the firm’s history. The fund had a fractional loss through the first six months of 2023 which compared poorly against the S&P 500 Index’s return of just under 17% and the Russell 1000 Value Index’s return of just over 5%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Coho Partners Relative Value Equity Fund made the following comment about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In December of 2017, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) agreed to buy Aetna, which broadened its offering by entering the managed care business. CVS has been moving its portfolio to a more value-based outcome model, and Aetna was a major move in that direction. We were willing to accept the leverage that came with the deal because CVS has a very cash generative model, and we anticipated the free cash flow would enable the company to de-lever fairly quickly. By mid-2022, CVS was in a position to use the free cash flow that had been going to debt repayment to do bolt-on deals to further prepare for the value-based outcome model and/or return more cash to shareholders in the form of higher dividends or share repurchases. However, CVS lost a “star” in its largest Medicare plan in late 2022 and this will adversely impact earnings in 2024. This was a surprise and disappointment to us, but management should be able to regain the “star” in the back half of 2023, which will then give the company a nice tailwind in 2025..." (Click here to read the full text)

