Should You Hold DexCom (DXCM)?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a medical device company. On March 28, 2024, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock closed at $138.70 per share. One-month return of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was 20.54%, and its shares gained 21.24% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has a market capitalization of $53.471 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Our preference within Health Care is for novel therapies to address unmet medical needs, specialized providers, and innovators. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a producer of glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. Third quarter revenues surpassed Street estimates and that lifted the stock by 33%. The company continues to see increased growth and insurance coverage across wider populations and is also benefiting from the ongoing G7 product launch."

A pharmacy worker placing wireless handheld personal diabetes managers against the light.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was held by 69 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 78 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

