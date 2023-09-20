Should You Hold DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) for the Long Term?

Investment management company Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria Focused Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned 9.86% compared to the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index’s 8.74% return. Year-to-date the fund returned 23.96% compared to the 10.46% return for the index. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ave Maria Focused Fund highlighted stocks like DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is a digital infrastructure firm. On September 19, 2023, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) stock closed at $17.82 per share. One-month return of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) was 10.89%, and its shares gained 20.65% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) has a market capitalization of $2.898 billion.

Ave Maria Focused Fund made the following comment about DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG), the third largest position, was up 34.7% YTD. DigitalBridge’s most important activity in the next 12 months will be to raise their third flagship investment fund. While higher interest rates created a tougher fundraising environment, DigitalBridge is the largest operator within one of the most desirable sectors – digital infrastructure."

