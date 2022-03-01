Hold To Earn Announces Its Reflection Token, Aims To Reshape The Reward Industry

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The team at Hold To Earn , a blockchain-powered project that aims to bring better revenue for the users through multiple income sources, is pleased to announce the introduction of its reflection token into the marketplace.

Hold To Earn rewards token holders for holding the token in their wallet. The project also lets users generate revenue from rents and owning real estate.

The $H2E Token

Hold To Earn has a BEP20 token with the symbol "$H2E." The token is built on the Binance network and has a total supply of 1,000,000 in circulation. $H2E is the first reflection token with actual utility in the blockchain space.

The token introduces holders to next-gen concepts like hold to earn, participation rewards, and more. Its driving force is to create a platform where users can freely utilize their assets in a secure environment.

Multiple Ways To Earn In The Project

Hold To Earn is a crypto project that lets users generate revenue by holding the token in their wallet.

Other ways to generate revenue includes:

Earning rents from real estate investment.

7% USDT reflections distributed among token holders.

Staking $H2E in a liquidity pool to earn high APY in USDT.

Launching a business in the launchpad.

Audited By Interfi

Hold To Earn has been audited and certified by Interfi, one of the most reputable audit firms in the crypto space.

Launchpad Idea

If you have a business idea but lack the wherewithal to execute your idea, Hold To Earn will introduce an innovative Launchpad in Q4, which aims to enable users to raise funds to execute their business ideas. Hold To Earn will also assist startups with marketing strategies, product development, and partnerships.

And to do that, users will require to submit a business proposal to the team for review. If the proposal is good enough, it will be presented to the community for approval. Then, the community will choose a proposal to be launched. A percentage of the income generated from this project will be allocated to H2E and later distributed to token holders in USDT.

About Hold To Earn

Hold To Earn is a first of its kind passive income project packed with real world assets. The project model is simple - buy and hold $H2E and generate revenue on a regular basis through four different income sources. Hold To Earn's mission is to open up multiple income sources to enable earning through real estate, staking $H2E, project Launchpad, and a 7% USDT rewards among token holders.

Hold To Earn parades a solid team consisting of highly talented and experienced individuals in building successful businesses across different spheres. The team includes Elvipo, which is the marketing head, having tasted a lot of success in the recent years.

Founder: @lewisamon

Co-founder: @Lorenzosantt

Marketing Head: @Elvipo

Contract Dev: @anoopsafudeveloper

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/holdtoearn

Telegram: https://t.me/holdtoearn

