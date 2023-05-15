Should You Hold Endava plc (DAVA) for the Long-Term?

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio returned 11.81% gross and 11.49% net of fees in the first quarter compared to a 6.54% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The company believes that focusing on well-positioned high-quality growth companies will help generate superior long-term returns over the next 5 years. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is a technology services provider. On May 12, 2023, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) stock closed at $49.52 per share. One-month return of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was -18.59%, and its shares lost 49.21% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has a market capitalization of $2.871 billion.

Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy made the following comment about Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Finally, Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA), an IT services consulting firm, has seen activity slow into the end of last year amidst a more cautious operating environment where discretionary IT spending is being paused. Longer-term, however, we have no questions around Endava’s ability to play a critical role in facilitating digital transformation for their clients across a variety of industries and end markets."

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 14 hedge fund portfolios held Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.