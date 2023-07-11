Should You Hold The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 1.91% compared to 0.90% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 88.68% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 23.33% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the Q2 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is a skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products manufacturer. On July 10, 2023, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) stock closed at $193.20 per share. One-month return of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was 4.62%, and its shares lost 20.92% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has a market capitalization of $69.052 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund made the following comment about The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Bottom contributors to performance for the quarter included global beauty leader The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Estee Lauder fell due to ongoing inventory destocking in key Asian travel retail channels including Hainan and South Korea, though end market demand trends are relatively more resilient."

