Should You Hold Garrett Motion (GTX)?

McIntyre Partnerships, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. McIntyre Partnerships' returns for YE 2023 were around 48% gross and 38% net. This is compared to a 15% return on the Russell 2000 Value index, which includes dividends. Its five-year return CAGR is 21% net, with 16% net returns since inception, compared to the Russell 2000 Value's 10% and 6%, respectively. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

McIntyre Partnerships featured stocks such as Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland, Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) designs and manufactures turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies. On January 29, 2024, Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) stock closed at $8.84 per share. One-month return of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) was -6.75%, and its shares gained 10.50% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) has a market capitalization of $2.143 billion.

McIntyre Partnerships stated the following regarding Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In addition, two long-held investments, Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) and MSGE/SPHR, had positive news during the year and were significant contributors to our overall gains. GTX announced a substantial one-time preferred dividend along with the conversion of the preferred shares, which we primarily owned, while simultaneously repurchasing roughly a quarter of the overall shares outstanding from the controlling shareholders. I view both events favorably and discuss GTX later in the letter. At quarter end, our exposures are 102% long, 6% short, and 96% net. Our five largest positions are SHC, OSW, GTX, record labels, and STHO/SAFE, and account for roughly 80% of assets. I have written on GTX many times previously, and I will not bore partners with a rehash. Instead, I want to focus on the significant slowdown in battery electric vehicles (BEV) growth..." (Click here to read the full text)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 42 hedge fund portfolios held Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) at the end of third quarter which was 35 in the previous quarter.

