Should You Hold InMode Ltd. (INMD)?

Investment management company Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria World Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 13.99% compared to the MSCI All Country World Index’s 11.03% return. The fund returned 24.96% for the full year compared to the 22.20% return for the index. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund featured stocks like InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Yokneam, Israel, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products. On March 11, 2024, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) stock closed at $21.54 per share. One-month return of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was -9.00%, and its shares lost 32.22% of their value over the last 52 weeks. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has a market capitalization of $1.815 billion.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund stated the following regarding InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leader in the growing aesthetics market with best-in-class technologies (RF) in minimally and non-invasive body shaping, fat reduction, and skin tightening. RF solutions have significant outcome, recovery and safety advantages versus traditional surgery and other non-invasive approaches. The company is in the process of expanding its end markets into Wellness and has several products, which are used by OB/GYN’s, ENT’s and Ophthalmologists."

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was held by 24 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 24 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

