Should You Hold Littelfuse (LFUS) For the Long-term?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all gained positive returns and outperformed their respective benchmark indexes in the first quarter. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 14.0% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 8.1% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.4% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 20.4%, and the All-Cap Composite returned 16.8% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is a circuit protection, power control, and sensing products manufacturer. On May 5, 2023, Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) stock closed at $263.13 per share. One-month return of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was 5.00%, and its shares gained 2.36% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has a market capitalization of $6.534 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was a material contributor during the quarter. The company reported favorable results. Margins for the electronics business are elevated compared to the company’s normal targets due to effective price and cost management. Littelfuse’s M&A pipeline is robust, and the company continues to perform well.

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 27 hedge fund portfolios held Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 27 in the previous quarter.

