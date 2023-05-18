Should You Hold Match Group (MTCH)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the mid-cap stocks posted gains after trailing in the previous quarter. Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials were the solid contributors to the fund in the quarter while, energy and utilities detracted from performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is a dating products provider. On May 17, 2023, Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock closed at $31.59 per share. One-month return of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) was -8.75%, and its shares lost 57.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has a market capitalization of $8.797 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), the online dating company, delivered quarterly results and forward guidance that was slightly below expectations, due in part to macroeconomic pressures on its customer base. The company said it expects fundamentals in the second half of the year to improve, driven by Asia reopening post-COVID, the company’s expansion into new geographies, deeper engagement with end-users driving add on sales, and new pricing strategies.”

