Should You Hold MSCI (MSCI) for the Long-Term?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund gained 7.88% (Institutional Shares) which exceeded the primary benchmark the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s 6.07% return. It also outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s 7.50% return. The sudden bank failures raised concerns about the health of the US regional banking system. The fund doesn’t own any investments in banks for the past 11 years. The company is focused on investing in businesses with durable competitive advantages. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Growth Fund highlighted stocks like MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is an investment decision support tools provider for clients. On June 12, 2023, MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) stock closed at $474.18 per share. One-month return of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was 3.76%, and its shares gained 21.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has a market capitalization of $37.964 billion.

Baron Growth Fund made the following comment about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of investment decision support tools, contributed to performance. The company reported resilient fourth quarter 2022 earnings results and gave a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2023. MSCI also benefited from improved performance in the global equity markets in the quarter, which most directly impacts MSCI’s asset-based fee revenue. We retain long-term conviction, as MSCI owns strong, “all weather” franchises and remains well positioned to benefit from numerous secular tailwinds in the investment community."

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 50 hedge fund portfolios held MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 50 in the previous quarter.

