Should You Hold S&P Global (SPGI)?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund rose 13.85% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 15.54% gain for the FactSet Global FinTech Index (Benchmark) and an 8.74% gain for the S&P 500 index. The fund appreciated 27.31% in 2023 compared to 23.34% and 26.29% gains for the indexes, respectively. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron FinTech Fund featured stocks like S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) provides transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets. On March 5, 2024, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) stock closed at $422.31 per share. One-month return of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) was -8.14%, and its shares gained 24.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has a market capitalization of $132.648 billion.

Baron FinTech Fund stated the following regarding S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Shares of rating agency and data provider S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) increased due to higher debt issuance amid more favorable market conditions. Billed issuance rose 47% in October and 26% in November against subdued levels last year, with issuance boosted by declining interest rates and tighter bond spreads. Positive equity market performance in the fourth quarter benefited asset-based fees. In addition, the company reported strong quarterly financial results with double-digit growth in revenue and earnings and raised full-year earnings guidance. We continue to own the stock due to the company’s long runway for growth and significant competitive advantages."

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) was held by 82 hedge fund portfolios, up from 78 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

