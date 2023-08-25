Should You Hold Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG)?

Donville Kent Asset Management, an investment management company, released its second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. So far in 2023, a handful of the world's top stocks have accounted for nearly all the stock market returns. To summarize the current small-cap investment landscape in one statement, it would be: “Record revenues and record profits with historically cheap valuations”. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Donville Kent Asset Management highlighted stocks like Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Markham, Canada, Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) engages in the development and manufacturing of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications. On August 24, 2023, Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) stock closed at $3.8600 per share. One-month return of Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) was -13.19%, and its shares lost 54.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) has a market capitalization of $127.528 million.

Donville Kent Asset Management made the following comment about Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We recently had a call with Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG)’s Chairman and Interim CEO. • In their most recent quarter, they reported 18% revenue growth with service revenue growing 37% and EBITDA margins of 19.4%. Their SaaS revenue grew 10% organically and now represents 81% of revenue. • They are well along the path of bringing on a new CEO who should be able to improve communication to the market plus have the experience of running a business at a much more significant scale than where Sangoma is now. • Their team and market data confirm that growth and margins should remain strong. They don’t see erosion from a margin perspective going forward and they aim for 10% organic growth but most likely can do better than that. • The stock is currently trading on 3x EBITDA, roughly 4x cash earnings, and seems to have bottomed around the $5/share level."

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds.

