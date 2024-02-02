Should You Hold Scott’s Liquid Gold (SLGD)?

Investment management company Maran Capital Management recently released its fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In Q4, Maran Partners Fund returned +13.4%, net of all fees and expenses bringing the yearly return to +24.4%, net. 2023 was a solid year for the fund. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Maran Capital Management featured stocks such as Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC:SLGD) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC:SLGD) develops and distributes household, and health and beauty care products. On February 1, 2024, Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC:SLGD) stock closed at $0.90 per share. The one-month return of Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC:SLGD) was -5.26% and its shares gained 246.15% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC:SLGD) has a market capitalization of $ 11.706 million.

Maran Capital Management stated the following regarding Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC:SLGD) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"As you may recall, I joined the board of Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC:SLGD) in early 2021 and became its chairman in May of that year. Since then, Scott’s has sold the majority of its brands (eight out of ten), taking the company’s balance sheet from levered to one with a net cash position. Last month, Scott’s announced it was embarking on a new strategic direction and entered into a definitive merger agreement with Horizon Kinetics LLC, a privately owned investment management company led by Murray Stahl. Once the merger closes, the pro forma combined company is expected to have hundreds of millions of net tangible assets on its own balance sheet and an asset management business with approximately $6-$7 billion of assets under management (AUM). We are thrilled to be partnering with Murray Stahl and the Horizon Kinetics team on this transaction."

