Should You Hold Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA)?

Alluvial Capital Management, an investment advisory firm, released its fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 3.2% in the fourth quarter, bringing yearly returns to 15.1%. The portfolio typically lags during significant market movements, and the current quarter was no different. Despite being ahead of benchmarks through October, the fund achieved a decent outcome this year, outperforming the micro-cap index and trailing only small caps. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Alluvial Capital Management featured stocks such as Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Fairport, New York, Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) offers packaged fruits and vegetables. On January 30, 2024, Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) stock closed at $54.99 per share. One-month return of Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) was 4.31%, and its shares lost 9.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) has a market capitalization of $390.07 million.

Alluvial Capital Management stated the following regarding Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) has been active. Shares dipped after quarterly results but have since recovered. In November, the company acquired the Green Giant canned vegetables business from B&G Foods. Seneca was already active in co-manufacturing product for B&G, so this acquisition should result in increased gross profit for Seneca with little incremental investment or expenditure. Besides the B&G Foods assets, Seneca Foods has been very active in repurchasing its own shares, reducing the quantity outstanding by nearly 6% from July through October. I expect to see additional repurchase activity when the company reports in February. Buying back shares while they trade at a mid-single digit multiple of earnings is an excellent use of capital."

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) at the end of third quarter which was 10 in the previous quarter.

