Should You Hold Your Short Position in WD-40 Company (WDFC)?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Long-Short Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio achieved positive returns in Q4, but it trailed the Russell 1000 Index and the blended benchmark (60% Russell 1000 Index/40% Bloomberg US Treasury Bills 1-3 Month Index). The short positions didn't perform as well as the index, but they still contributed positively to the overall performance. The long positions in financials, on the other hand, performed better than the index. However, long positions in technology and the fund’s below-benchmark exposure didn't perform well and were the cause of underperformance in Q4. In addition, you may look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to learn about its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund featured stocks like WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. On April 3, 2024, WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) stock closed at $249.10 per share. One-month return of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) was 0.00%, and its shares gained 39.47% of their value over the last 52 weeks. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has a market capitalization of $3.378 billion.

Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund stated the following regarding WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Among our bottom individual contributors in Q4 were our short positions in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and Bank of Hawaii. WD-40 develops and sells homecare, cleaning and maintenance products. We believe investors have unrealistic expectations for the company’s growth trajectory, viewing it as relatively immune to a cyclical economic slowdown — expectations that seemed to remain undented by relatively mediocre earnings during the quarter. However, given how full the valuation is, we maintain our conviction in our short position."

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) was held by 23 hedge fund portfolios, up from 15 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

