Should You Hold StoneX Group (SNEX) for the Long-Term?

Investment management company Cove Street Capital recently released its “Small Cap Value Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. On a relative and absolute basis, the fund continued its solid upward movement in the second quarter and returned 14.8% compared to 5.21% for the Russell 2000 Index and 3.18% for the Russell 2000 Value Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Cove Street Capital highlighted stocks like StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) is a global financial services network. On July 11, 2023, StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) stock closed at $87.03 per share. One-month return of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) was -4.86%, and its shares gained 11.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) has a market capitalization of $1.806 billion.

Cove Street Capital made the following comment about StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"On to the portfolio, as is our practice, we start with the detractors. StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) is a complex mix of global trading and back office infrastructure led by CEO Sean O'Connor, which has a record that is truly stupendous if you pull up a stock chart. They are still captive to the ebbs and flows of financial markets, which not surprisingly are a lot less crazy than they were in the past few years. Less volatility means lower spreads and less trading, a state of affairs that became more commonly recognized later in the quarter. We remain long-term shareholders and are ready to add to the position opportunistically."

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 21 hedge fund portfolios held StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) at the end of first quarter which was 26 in the previous quarter.

