Should You Hold UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) For Long-Term Earnings Growth?

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund’s performance lagged behind the S&P 500 Index, which returned 7.5% in the quarter, with a very narrow market. Both Sector Allocation and Stock Selection affected the performance of the fund in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund highlighted stocks like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is a healthcare company. On April 18, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stock closed at $504.48 per share. One-month return of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was 6.09%, and its shares lost 7.61% of their value over the last 52 weeks. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has a market capitalization of $470.603 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund made the following comment about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"US Bancorp, Eli Lilly, Danaher, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), and Apple were the largest detractors. We remain confident that UnitedHealth Group can deliver long term double digit earning per share growth from its value-based care offerings for both its government and private sector customers."

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is in 23rd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 110 hedge fund portfolios held UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 110 in the previous quarter.

We discussed UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in another article and shared Wedgewood Partners' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Story continues

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.