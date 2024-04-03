Should You Hold Verisk Analytics (VRSK)?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Focus Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Global equity markets closed out 2023 with their highest quarterly returns this year, following a period of weakness. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 14.87% (gross) and 14.59% (net) compared to 14.55% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital Management U.S. Focus Growth Strategy featured stocks like Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Jersey City, New Jersey, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) offers data analytics solutions to the insurance markets. On April 2, 2024, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) stock closed at $231.99 per share. One-month return of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was -1.52%, and its shares gained 21.17% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has a market capitalization of $33.265 billion.

TimesSquare Capital Management U.S. Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), a supplier of data analytic solutions to the insurance market, edged forward by 1%. That return, however, fell short of the 15% index return. Third quarter revenues and earnings topped consensus estimates with notable strength in Underwriting and Claims. Despite this upside, full-year guidance was maintained across key metrics and that disappointed investors."

An engineer using the latest predictive analytics software to formulate solutions.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was held by 32 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 38 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

Story continues

We discussed Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in another article and shared Baron Asset Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.