Holdex Finance Kept Their Word: Listing News is Coming - One After Another!

Holdex Finance
·3 min read

After A Sold Out Pre-Sale, HOLDEX Token Hits The Crypto Market...

Hong Kong, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Equipped with innovative and modernized techniques in FinTech and DeFi, Holdex Financial continues to stay focused on their agenda in the crypto finance markets, as seen with their latest announcements and developments.

While the team completed the 1st stage of the ICO with 100% success and a price of $0.10, the second stage was also concluded successfully at $0.20.

Holdex, which has arguably become one of the most talked-about projects of the year, built so much excitement and momentum that the 3rd ICO phase ended up selling out four days before the official deadline. Despite the high interest from investors, the team adhered to their plans and did not release any additional tokens once the predetermined cap was reached.

EXCHANGE LISTINGS BEGIN...

Instantly upon the completion of the final ICO phase, the news about their upcoming exchange listings began to come out - one after another.

First, it was announced that the Holdex token would be listed on P2PB2B Exchange and IndoEx. Next, the team shared the news that it will also be listed on Hotbit and Probit exchanges.

So on September 30th, Holdex was listed on Hotbit, and on October 1st the token became available on Probit, P2PB2B, and Indoex.

October also kicks off with the announcement that the project passed security assessments on CertiK, and will also be published on CoinMarketCap, Coingecko, and CoinMarketCal - the most extensive information platforms in the market.

New listing updates are on the way. Among the markets where Holdex will be listed soon are Kucoin, Gate.io, Okex, Huobi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Poloniex, BtcTurk Pro, Indoex, MXC.

500% PROFIT IN 3 MONTHS...

There's no regrets among Holdex ICO investors - the price of Holdex, which started selling at $0.1, is now trading at $0.5 as it hits the open market. In other words, a person who invested $10,000 in Holdex's first ICO process three months ago now has $50,000 worth of Holdex Tokens. While the recent trend of Bitcoin has been downward, the next target price of the Holdex Token is $1.

NOT TOO LATE TO BUY HOLDEX...

It's not too late to become an early holder of Holdex. As of October 1st, a maximum of 10 million units will be in circulation and for sale on exchanges with an initial price of $0.50 - only 10% of the Holdex Token supply is currently allocated for exchanges. Comparing it with other projects with similar tokenomics - it's possible Holdex sees $75-300 long term.

HOLDEX IS MUCH SAFER!

For projects in the ICO and IEO process, security is one of the most critical issues for the investor. Cyber attacks have cost both projects and investors massive losses if they did not make sufficient investments in their security.

Since its inception, Holdex has taken many steps towards helping investor secure. Working with global cyber security companies, Holdex has improved the over time by proactively updating smart contacts.

CertiK has evaluated crypto project's security for years, producing comprehensive and transparent reports. They have now announced they plan to list Holdex, their comprehensive report on it explains why - as 96% of CertiK users voted that they found Holdex safe.

In addition, the Holdex platform, which prevents the possibility of price manipulation by not increasing the number of tokens in circulation, guarantees that it will protect investors by locking up all tokens with the exception of ICO traders, and Airdrop winners - farming and staking rewards will then open 10% of the remaining supply every three months.

MORE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING SOON...

The Holdex team says they see partnerships as something extremely important to the project "As Holdex Finance, we attach great importance to partnerships; we strongly believe in the power of growing together. We believe that there is still a lot to do and partnership opportunities that can be done in line with mutual interests with projects that serve and contribute to blockchain technology."

For questions or more information contact:

E-Mail: info@holdex.finance
Website: https://holdex.finance
Twitter: holdexfinance

Disclaimer: This press release is not intended to be a source of investment, financial, technical, tax, or legal advice. All of this content is for informational purposes only. Readers should do their own research. The Capital is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by reliance on any information mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Stefan Petersen The Capital Stefan@thecapital.io


