Holding 0.001 Bitcoin Could Make You A Multimillionaire, According To Fidelity Director

Bitcoin has made its name as a deflationary and decentralized asset. These properties are written into the source code and cannot be altered. Many see these characteristics and think about how it could potentially send the price higher and wonder how a small investment in Bitcoin could create generational wealth.

Don't Miss:

If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today .

Dogecoin millionaires are Increasing — Investors with $1M+ in DOGE revealed!

Take a look at what some of the top analysts are saying about where the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could go in the coming years and decades.

One of the more compelling predictions for the future price of Bitcoin comes from Fidelity Investments. Jurrien Timmer, Fidelity's global head of macro, has claimed that Bitcoin could go as high as $1 billion by 2038.

The prediction is mostly based on Metcalfe's law, which states that a networked financial asset's value is equal to the square of the number of users in the network. The law, which places a numerical emphasis on network effects, has mostly been applied to technologies such as the internet and social media. However, Timmer believes that the law is also applicable to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is, at its core, a network. It helps connect users to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. According to Timmer and Metcalfe's law, the value of Bitcoin should increase exponentially as new users join the network. This exponential growth has been shown in the past, with Bitcoin exploding in price over the past decade at the same time as the number of users has grown greatly.

Trending: Bitcoin To $100,000? Here’s what gold bug Peter Schiff said could happen on Anthony Pompliano’s podcast.

With the new spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the number of users on Bitcoin also increased, which was correlated with new all-time highs (ATHs). This could be further evidence of Metcalfe's law in practice.

The prediction relies on two main assumptions. First, Timmer assumes that users new to the network will value the connections it provides and be able to use them. This could be an issue for those who simply want to invest in Bitcoin as a store of value and do not want to use it as a way to transact. Timmer also assumes that the number of users on Bitcoin will continue to grow rapidly over the next decade. It's also possible that Bitcoin will fail to reach the large-scale adoption necessary to reach the $1 billion price target.

Despite the assumptions, Timmer presents an interesting case for a $1 billion BTC using a popular economic model.

Story continues

If Bitcoin reaches $1 billion, an investment of $1,000 would be worth $16.7 million in 2038. A minimum investment of $60 or 0.001 BTC would be needed to become a millionaire.

Read Next:

Bitcoin has jumped another 45% already this year – how much would you need to get started today?

About 22% of the adult population in the U.S. own a share of Bitcoin, how much would $10 get you today?

crypto digital assets

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Holding 0.001 Bitcoin Could Make You A Multimillionaire, According To Fidelity Director originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.