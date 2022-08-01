Holding(s) in Company
- SRBIF
For immediate release
1 August 2022
Serabi Gold plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Holding(s) in Company
The Board of Serabi announces that the Company has received the following TR-1 notification which is set out below.
Enquiries:
Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive
Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line
Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director
Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall
Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the London Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BG5NDX91
Issuer Name
SERABI GOLD PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Premier Miton Group plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
GUILDFORD
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-Jul-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Jul-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.768514
0.000000
4.768514
3611413
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BG5NDX91
3611413
4.768514
Sub Total 8.A
3611413
4.768514%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Asset Management Limited
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Investment Group Ltd
Premier Miton Group Plc
Premier Fund Managers Ltd
4.768514
4.768514%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
29-Jul-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, UK
Attachment