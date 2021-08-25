U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Holding(s) in Company

Oxford Technology VCT plc
·3 min read
In this article:
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details


ISIN

GB0006640204

Issuer Name

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification


An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name

Shivani Parikh

City of registered office (if applicable)

Coulsdon

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom


4. Details of the shareholder



Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above



City of registered office (if applicable)



Country of registered office (if applicable)





5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.100000

0.000000

11.100000

601070

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10

10

5,431,655

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006640204

601070

0

11.100000

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

601070

11.100000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting


Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held




11. Additional Information

Voting rights are held via Redmayne Bentley Nominees Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Nominees Limited
Previously TR-1 was completed for 10% holdings on 4/2/20.

12. Date of Completion

24-Aug-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Surrey


