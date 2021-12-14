U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

Holding(s) in Company

Kenmare Resources

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:



Kenmare Resources plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[X ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

Aberforth Partners LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

Nortrust Nominees Ltd, London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:



10 December 2021

6. Date on which issuer notified:



13 December 2021

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



5%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached



5.68%

0.00%



5.68%



94,921,970

Position of previous notification (if applicable)



4.35%



0.00%



4.35%





9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights



Direct



Indirect



Direct



Indirect

NIL



5,388,201

NIL



5.68%

SUBTOTAL A



5,388,201



5.68%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1

N/A

N/A

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

N/A

N/A


10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):



[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

N/A

12. Additional informationxvi:


Prepared in Edinburgh, UK on 13 December 2021

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:



Kenmare Resources plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Aberforth Partners LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Nortrust Nominees Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:



10 December 2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):



13 December 2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached



5.68%

0.00%



5.68%



94,921,970

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)



4.35%

0.00%



4.35%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)



IE00BDC5DG00

NIL



5,388,201

NIL



5.68%

SUBTOTAL 8. A



5,388,201



5.68%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

N/A

N/A

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash
settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

N/A

N/A


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi



N/A


Place of completion

Edinburgh, UK

Date of completion



13 December 2021



