U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.75
    +37.25 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,298.00
    +219.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,171.25
    +166.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.00
    +19.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.09
    +0.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.60
    -7.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    +0.0076 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    -1.43 (-6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3062
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0600
    +0.1330 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,924.64
    +441.03 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.45
    +9.48 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.24
    -5.98 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Holding(s) in Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PayPoint plc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PYPTF

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B02QND93

Issuer Name

PAYPOINT PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Apr-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.003000

0.459000

12.462000

8588508

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

11.991000

0.471000

12.462000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B02QND93

8271816

12.003000

Sub Total 8.A

8271816

12.003000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open

At any time.

316692

0.459000

Sub Total 8.B1

316692

0.459000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

12.003000

0.459000

12.462000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Apr-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Shares of Upstart Fell Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell roughly 9% today for no obvious reason. While I didn't see any formal news reports, multiple people on Twitter said that analysts at Jefferies had cut their price target for Upstart from $158 to $85. While other fintech stocks traded down today, Upstart trailed its peer group and most other financials as well.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • American Airlines stock up ahead of Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo discusses what to watch when American Airlines reports earnings ahead of the bell on Thursday.

  • Netflix’s subscriber loss is a 'body blow to the bull case'

    The drop in Netflix’s subscriber count is a major setback for the company, Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao told Yahoo Finance.

  • ‘The Fed always screws up.’ This forecaster sees inflation peaking and U.S. stocks in a bear market by summer

    Hedgeye's Keith McCullough adds gold, silver and utilities to survive the coming market downturn.

  • Why Twilio Stock Dived by 10% on Wednesday

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) had a hump day to forget. The specialty-tech company saw its share price decline by slightly over 10%, following a price-target cut from an otherwise bullish analyst tracking the stock. Wednesday morning, Oppenheimer's Ittai Kidron reduced said Twilio price target substantially, to $380 per share from the previous (and much higher) level of $550.

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

    Companies that have raised dividends the most over the past 10 years have tended to outperform the broader market — by a lot.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) fell 5.6% on Wednesday after Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) declining subscriber figures sparked concerns of intensifying competition in the streaming arena. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The streaming pioneer said the launch of new streaming services from traditional entertainment companies was a key reason for its slowing growth.

  • Russia Touts SWIFT Alternative, But Will Keep Its Members Secret

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina touted the country’s alternative to the SWIFT financial-messaging service, the regulator said it will no longer publicly disclose who participates.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsU.S.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

    What works? Jim Cramer says to invest in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity: Which Brokerage Is Best?

    Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.